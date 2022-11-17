Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Human remains found in rubble of one of 2 Los Angeles fires
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Remains of a man were found in the rubble of one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said Sunday. The remains were found shortly after noon as firefighters continued to cool down smoldering debris, fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement. A canine team that can detect human remains was brought in but did not find any others.
WacoTrib.com
Ski operations at 2 West Virginia resorts start this week
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia ski resorts are opening some of their trails to the public this week. Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.
WacoTrib.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
WacoTrib.com
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American-Statesman. November 16, 2022. Editorial: Texas medical marijuana program is a buzzkill. Nearly eight years after Texas first legalized medical marijuana, the state-run program remains plagued by excessive restrictions and limited distribution of weak cannabis that some patients say does little to alleviate their pain. We urge the 88th...
WacoTrib.com
Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. November 19, 2022. Michigan’s broken mental health system has left those who need help with mental health issues empty-handed. Decades of disinvestment and short-term fixes led by Republican and Democratic leaders alike has resulted in a system that is overrun and poorly managed. Meanwhile the rates of...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. November 18, 2022. Editorial: Actionable workforce proposals are step to a better Indiana. Call us jaded. We’ve seen dozens of recommendations over the years for boosting the state’s workforce readiness and preparing Indiana for the next generation of jobs. Sometimes they come from new governors or at the whim of lawmakers or because of a perceived change in the economy or Indiana’s standing among other states.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
WacoTrib.com
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in...
WacoTrib.com
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to...
WacoTrib.com
Cryer buries 28 as No. 5 Bears overtake No. 8 UCLA, 80-75
LAS VEGAS — Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t think it was any kind of gamble to fly to Las Vegas for a tournament with four Top 25 teams in the Continental Tire Main Event. Win or lose, the No. 5 Bears would play some top-notch competition that would help build their resume and show their strengths and weaknesses.
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee teacher nabs 'Oscar of Education' award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — At Dogwood Elementary, a sea of tiny students parted and turned around to look at their teacher, Alexis Guynes, who was sitting on a row of bleachers with tears welling up. Jane Foley, the senior vice president of the Milken Family Foundation, had just announced...
Comments / 0