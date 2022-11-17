Read full article on original website
Teen throws mom against wall: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for domestic violence Nov. 1 after police were called to his home regarding a disturbance at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 1. The boy’s parents said there had been an altercation at the home the night before and that the boy was now refusing to go to school.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Ohio man accused of threatening shooting at California middle school
DAYTON, Ohio — A man in southwest Ohio is in federal custody after he reportedly threatened to open fire at a middle school in California, posting videos online that showed him shooting at a computer that had a sticker with the school’s name. Alex Jaques, 21, of Centerville,...
cleveland19.com
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Crumb & Spigot in Bainbridge Has a New Owner Who Plans 'Zero' Changes
New owner Jamy Bolling says the brand could expand to new locations
clevelandmagazine.com
The North Pole Adventure Returns to Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
The popular adventure based on The Polar Express is a family favorite. By Gracie Wilson. “All aboard!” yells the voice of Tom Hanks as the train conductor in The Polar Express as pajama-clad kids climb aboard for a cocoa and cookie snack on their way to see Santa. It...
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
DNA Used to Uncover 70s Serial Killer Who Raped and Strangled Women in Ohio
DNA technology helped Ohio authorities solve a 44-year-old cold case killing which also shed light on three other murders, prosecutors said. Ralph Howell, who died in a car crash in 1985, was posthumously indicted Thursday on charges of rape and aggravated murder for the killing of Cheryl Thompson, a University of Cincinnati student who disappeared on March 24, 1978. When her body was found on a riverbank two weeks later, it was found that she had been raped and strangled. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said a rape kit was taken from Thompson’s body, but limited forensics at the time...
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
Sunny skies, warm temps will melt snow quickly: Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parts of Northeast Ohio took a pretty good hit from lake-effect snow this weekend, with Lyndhurst recording more than 8 inches and Richmond Heights nearly 8 inches by 9 a.m. Sunday. That’s a lot of snow. It’s not going to last. Sunny, warmer weather...
hometownstations.com
Dominion Energy Ohio helping customers manage their bills with payment plans, energy assistance programs this winter
Press Release from Dominion Energy Ohio: CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 -- Dominion Energy Ohio is helping customers manage their bills this winter with various company payment plans and government energy assistance programs. Information is available 24/7 online at DominonEnergy.com, searching keywords billing options and assistance. Customers who may not be...
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Sunny and cool: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The holiday week’s run of nice weather continues with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 46 with light breezes throughout the day. Overnight lows will still be chilly, dropping into the upper 20s inland from the lakeshore. Wednesday also looks to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick.
