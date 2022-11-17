DNA technology helped Ohio authorities solve a 44-year-old cold case killing which also shed light on three other murders, prosecutors said. Ralph Howell, who died in a car crash in 1985, was posthumously indicted Thursday on charges of rape and aggravated murder for the killing of Cheryl Thompson, a University of Cincinnati student who disappeared on March 24, 1978. When her body was found on a riverbank two weeks later, it was found that she had been raped and strangled. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said a rape kit was taken from Thompson’s body, but limited forensics at the time...

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO