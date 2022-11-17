ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Township, OH

Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
clevelandmagazine.com

The North Pole Adventure Returns to Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

The popular adventure based on The Polar Express is a family favorite. By Gracie Wilson. “All aboard!” yells the voice of Tom Hanks as the train conductor in The Polar Express as pajama-clad kids climb aboard for a cocoa and cookie snack on their way to see Santa. It...
TheDailyBeast

DNA Used to Uncover 70s Serial Killer Who Raped and Strangled Women in Ohio

DNA technology helped Ohio authorities solve a 44-year-old cold case killing which also shed light on three other murders, prosecutors said. Ralph Howell, who died in a car crash in 1985, was posthumously indicted Thursday on charges of rape and aggravated murder for the killing of Cheryl Thompson, a University of Cincinnati student who disappeared on March 24, 1978. When her body was found on a riverbank two weeks later, it was found that she had been raped and strangled. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said a rape kit was taken from Thompson’s body, but limited forensics at the time...
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
hometownstations.com

Dominion Energy Ohio helping customers manage their bills with payment plans, energy assistance programs this winter

Press Release from Dominion Energy Ohio: CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 -- Dominion Energy Ohio is helping customers manage their bills this winter with various company payment plans and government energy assistance programs. Information is available 24/7 online at DominonEnergy.com, searching keywords billing options and assistance. Customers who may not be...
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Cleveland.com

Sunny and cool: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The holiday week’s run of nice weather continues with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 46 with light breezes throughout the day. Overnight lows will still be chilly, dropping into the upper 20s inland from the lakeshore. Wednesday also looks to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
