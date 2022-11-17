Read full article on original website
Ultimate punishment gets more elusive in Florida during age of jury unanimity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Justice was served. Then justice was taken away.”. That’s how the Rev. Jean Clark describes what happened June 16 when a jury spared Alan Wade’s life. Their verdict reversed Wade’s death sentence for a monstrous crime, in which he and three accomplices kidnapped...
Charges dropped against Florida man accused of illegally voting in 2020
Charges against a man accused by Governor Ron DeSantis of committing voter fraud were dropped by prosecutors on Monday.
Florida Judge Backs State, Insurer On Lawsuit Change
With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors
Judge refuses to block insurance mediation measures in struggling Florida property insurance market
With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors for a preliminary injunction against Altmaier’s decision early this year to approve policy changes proposed by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.
Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 58...
Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past
We’re whistling Dixie and marching backward into our future. Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had Governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved.
Tampa's Driskell to make history as first Black woman elected to lead party in state House
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Hillsborough, is set to make history as the first Black woman to lead a party in the Florida House. At a ceremony Monday night in Tallahassee, Driskell will be officially designated as the House Democratic leader by her Democratic colleagues. Driskell was...
New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World
An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the state
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary to Lead American Correctional Association in 2025
At the end of last week, the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced the election of four FDC members to positions within the American Correctional Association (ACA). FDC Sec. Ricky Dixon was elected to serve as president of the ACA in 2025, following his two-year term as president-elect. “These appointments...
Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”
All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
Florida Man Said He Was Having A “Bad Day” When He Ran From Deputies
A 20-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a Deputy while speeding on U.S. 1. Ronald Anthony Bennett, 20, was charged with fleeing and eluding, according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett was clocked driving a GMC pickup truck southbound at 71 mph
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme
Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
2 teens arrested in Florida, accused in fatal Gwinnett market shooting
Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening in Gwinnett County that left another 16-year-old dead and a teenage girl injured, police said.
Florida Lawmaker Interested in Heading up State Republican Party
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who was crushed in the 2022 Republican primary congressional race in Florida’s 7th District by now Congressman-elect Cory Mills, appears to be desperately trying to keep his political dreams alive and is said to be eyeing the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF).
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
FEMA extending application deadline for Ian Federal Disaster Assistance
FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance to Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA, after the State of Florida made the request, those who suffered damage to their property from Hurricane Ian will have more time to apply for assistance. FEMA extended the application...
Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul
An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
