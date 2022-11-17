Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Kids celebrate holiday season at Saint Charles
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids spent Sunday at school at Saint Charles and had a blast. Not in the classroom — but kicking off the holiday season with singing, letters to Santa, balloon art and lots of hot chocolate. Santa came for a visit and kids made “food”...
WYTV.com
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
WYTV.com
Holiday festivities begin at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Holiday festivities began Saturday morning at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It started with a parade welcoming Santa, which began at DeBartolo Commons and ended at his house in center court. There, children visited Santa for the first time this holiday season. Kids can...
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
WYTV.com
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
WYTV.com
Sebring club holds model railroad open house
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — The Sebring Model Railroad Club honors national Model Railroad Month Club every year with its two-weekend open house event. It’s stationed at an old railroad depot in Sebring on Pennsylvania Avenue. But it all started 70 years ago in a Salem man’s garage.
WYTV.com
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday. Our reporter Hanna Erdmann was one of four judges. Around 75 businesses, bands, clubs and nonprofits decorated floats and joined in. The participants compete within categories and...
WYTV.com
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year
(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. Meals will be served on Thanksgiving from 1-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. The prepared feast will be served at no charge in the dining hall of the Rescue Mission`s Building, located at 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. No reservations are required.
WYTV.com
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday. It was all donated by the community, for the community. Coats, boots, hats and gloves were stocked at the old fire station on South and East Boston avenues for anyone in need.
travelinspiredliving.com
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
WYTV.com
United Way gives away winter gear to Valley kids
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Women United with United Way of Mahoning Valley have started their winter coat giveaway. This year, they had two sponsors that let them buy everything they needed. They assembled 500 winter gear kits with jackets, hats, gloves and socks. The packages will be passed out...
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal
An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
WFMJ.com
Multiple roads to close in Hermitage for Holiday Light Parade Saturday
The annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade is just around the corner and is set to take place Saturday, November 19. Here are the roads that will be closed for the event. - East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR-62) - North and South Hermitage...
Driver escapes car fire near Lowellville restaurant
A driver escaped without injury after the vehicle he was driving went up in flames Monday afternoon.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
WYTV.com
Students plant trees at school to combat climate change
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road. It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property. The organization’s goal is to plant as many...
WYTV.com
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a Cleveland firefighter was killed while assisting at a rollover crash along Interstate 90. “It’s one of my biggest fears I have for all my people,” said Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost. Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during...
