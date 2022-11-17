ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Kids celebrate holiday season at Saint Charles

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids spent Sunday at school at Saint Charles and had a blast. Not in the classroom — but kicking off the holiday season with singing, letters to Santa, balloon art and lots of hot chocolate. Santa came for a visit and kids made “food”...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Holiday festivities begin at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Holiday festivities began Saturday morning at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It started with a parade welcoming Santa, which began at DeBartolo Commons and ended at his house in center court. There, children visited Santa for the first time this holiday season. Kids can...
BOARDMAN, OH
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Sebring club holds model railroad open house

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — The Sebring Model Railroad Club honors national Model Railroad Month Club every year with its two-weekend open house event. It’s stationed at an old railroad depot in Sebring on Pennsylvania Avenue. But it all started 70 years ago in a Salem man’s garage.
SEBRING, OH
WYTV.com

Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday. Our reporter Hanna Erdmann was one of four judges. Around 75 businesses, bands, clubs and nonprofits decorated floats and joined in. The participants compete within categories and...
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. Meals will be served on Thanksgiving from 1-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. The prepared feast will be served at no charge in the dining hall of the Rescue Mission`s Building, located at 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. No reservations are required.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday. It was all donated by the community, for the community. Coats, boots, hats and gloves were stocked at the old fire station on South and East Boston avenues for anyone in need.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio

Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
HARTVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

United Way gives away winter gear to Valley kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Women United with United Way of Mahoning Valley have started their winter coat giveaway. This year, they had two sponsors that let them buy everything they needed. They assembled 500 winter gear kits with jackets, hats, gloves and socks. The packages will be passed out...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal

An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Students plant trees at school to combat climate change

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road. It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property. The organization’s goal is to plant as many...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy