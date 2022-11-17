ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team

The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
Former Braves that could return to Atlanta this offseason

The Braves don’t have to swing big this offseason in free agency outside of the shortstop position. The left field situation will unfold as the winter progresses; the Braves could choose to move on from one or both of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The bullpen could use bolstering, and the bench will always be addressed. But it will be more about tweaks rather than wholesale changes. Here are five former Braves that could help boost one of those less significant areas of need.
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.
Report: Knicks’ Julius Randle has increase in trade value

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is seeing an increase in trade value as he is having a quiet bounce-back season so far this year. With the Knicks reeling at a slow 8-9 start, New York will certainly look to be moving pieces around to improve the roster both now and for future seasons.
Braves release five players

The Braves have been somewhat active this offseason, trading and signing a couple of low-cost options. They’ve been more involved in retaining their own players. The club inked Tyler Matzek to a two-year deal earlier in the week to avoid arbitration while also announcing a one-year deal worth $2.8 million contract with Mike Soroka also to avoid arbitration and announcing the release of five other players.
