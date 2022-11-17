Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting
Kevin Durant was asked about who he'd take in a three-point contest.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo
There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Erupting For 41 Points
Klay Thompson had 41 points in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
"I never understood why a team 72-10...would have only two All-Stars"-Toni Kukoc subtly fumed over not earning an All-Star
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Admits To Not Managing This Experienced Veteran Correctly
What steps will management take to improve the team's chances?
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
NBC Sports
Splash Brothers show they're still the NBA's greatest show
These aren't the same Houston Rockets that Warriors fans were used to seeing time and time again in the NBA playoffs. No longer is there a rivalry between the two Western Conference opponents. The elder of these Rockets, however, has seen it all between Houston and Golden State. Eric Gordon...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Dubs decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order to get some much-needed playing time.
