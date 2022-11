Affordable and healthy food choices are an important part of every person's life – and the affordable part is doubly true for college students. Running on a very tight budget, college students are infamous for pulling together meals that offer little nutritional value and high-calorie content to reach their caloric needs. This is especially common for those unfortunate enough to have to live in dorms. Without a stovetop, oven, toaster, air fryer or any other kitchen gadgets, making cheap, healthy meals becomes infinitely harder. Whether it be some variety of store-bought ramen, an array of canned food or microwave mac and cheese, it's obvious that many college students don't get the nutrition that they need.

