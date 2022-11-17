‘Family entertainment’: The Wingfeather Saga bucks Hollywood as largest crowdfunded animated series



T he cast, makers, and investors of The Wingfeather Saga gathered in Nashville, Tennessee , Wednesday to celebrate the feat of being the largest crowdfunded animated series.

The Wingfeather Saga , an animated TV show based on the bestselling and award-winning fantasy book series by Andrew Peterson and distributed by Angel Studios, has crowdfunded $6.7 million to date, making it the most crowdfunded animated family show.



‘HOW THE COOKIE CRUMBLES’: KEVIN COSTNER IS ‘OK’ IF HE LOSES FANS OVER POLITICAL VIEWS

“Families everywhere yearn to experience an epic adventure together, particularly one that brings truth into clear focus,” Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon said. “That was obvious to us when 10,000 angel investors helped make The Wingfeather Saga a reality.”

As a crowdfunded project , The Wingfeather Saga is set to be a multi-season series. Through Angel Studios, it raised the annual crowdfunding limit of $5 million for season one in just 20 days, paving the way for the show’s production. The show is now raising funds for additional seasons.

“From having [ The Wingfeather Saga books] touch us deeply, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to the screen,” lead investor Jason Melton said. “It’s beautiful to read it, but to see it visually is going to enable so many more people have access to the story and touch them in very personal, deep ways. This is something that is wholesome, and yet it deals with real situations. It deals with danger and evil, and peril, and families coming together to help one another and to fight for the good. These are the kind of stories that inspire courage and inspire hope, and that’s what we wanted to be a part of.”

(Heather Hamilton, the Washington Examiner ) The cast, makers, and investors of Angel Studios' The Wingfeather Saga animated series celebrated its Dec. 2, 2022 streaming release in Nashville, Tennessee at the Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Nov. 16, 2022.



The series features Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid , Kevin McNally from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Lost’s Henry Ian Cusick.

“I’m really, really excited,” said Benson, who plays Nia, the story’s featured mother. “It’s wonderful to be part of a project where it lines up with who I am, and where I stand as far as integrity, and character, and family entertainment.”



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I love the mama bear because mama bear’s in me, and mama bear comes out at the right time, at the right place,” Benson added. “You don’t mess with the kids. I love that about Nia because I can tell she really likes her kids. She’s not just a mom taking care of them out of responsibility.”

Season one of The Wingfeather Saga will be available for free streaming online or on the Angel app on Dec. 2.