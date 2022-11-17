ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Decider.com

Johnny Depp’s Painful ‘Savage X Fenty’ Appearance Shatters The Brand’s Modern, Sexy Illusion

It’s never been a better time to be canceled. Just ask Brad Pitt, who is a producer on three of 2022’s big movie releases (one about the #MeToo movement) while years into facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Or Louis C.K., who, after admitting to sexual harassing several women, was able to make a successful return to comedy merely a year later (and now seems to be dating Succession actress/provocateur Dasha Nekrasova).
americanmilitarynews.com

Brad Pitt calls Clint Eastwood-style manliness ‘exhausting’

Actor Brad Pitt took some heat on Twitter recently for calling old-school versions of masculinity, like those often associated with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, “exhausting” after wearing a skirt to a red carpet premiere. The brown linen skirt swayed around the Hollywood icon’s knees when he walked a...
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie

Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
Los Angeles Times

Margot Robbie says she wasn’t crying over Cara Delevingne in those paparazzi photos

You can’t always believe your own two eyes, at least as far as Margot Robbie is concerned. The “Barbie” and “Babylon” actor says she wasn’t crying when she was photographed allegedly leaving friend Cara Delevingne‘s house in mid-September. She wasn’t even leaving her “Suicide Squad” co-star’s house, no matter how tabloids and paparazzi sold the images.
Us Weekly

Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More

On-set romances don’t only go down between the leads! Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and more stars have been linked to the director of their respective projects over the years. Williams, for her part, was married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum when she started working on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Thomas Kail directed. “It’s […]
Chron.com

Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

