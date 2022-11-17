Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Johnny Depp’s Painful ‘Savage X Fenty’ Appearance Shatters The Brand’s Modern, Sexy Illusion
It’s never been a better time to be canceled. Just ask Brad Pitt, who is a producer on three of 2022’s big movie releases (one about the #MeToo movement) while years into facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Or Louis C.K., who, after admitting to sexual harassing several women, was able to make a successful return to comedy merely a year later (and now seems to be dating Succession actress/provocateur Dasha Nekrasova).
Mel Gibson Could Testify at Weinstein Trial and Tells Us ‘I’m Sure Justice Will Be Served’ (Exclusive)
Mel Gibson is back on the big screen in the thriller “On the Line,” and is possibly days away from testifying at the Harvey Weinstein trial in L.A. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Mel to talk about his new film and the court case. Prosecutors want...
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Hollywood's nastiest splits and star power impacts
Angelina Jolie made abuse claims against Brad Pitt, and Ben Affleck battled cheating allegations when married to Jennifer Garner. The actors still came out on top.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Popculture
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
americanmilitarynews.com
Brad Pitt calls Clint Eastwood-style manliness ‘exhausting’
Actor Brad Pitt took some heat on Twitter recently for calling old-school versions of masculinity, like those often associated with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, “exhausting” after wearing a skirt to a red carpet premiere. The brown linen skirt swayed around the Hollywood icon’s knees when he walked a...
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
digitalspy.com
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love interest, played by none other than Salma Hayek.
This Thanksgiving, Disney invites families to an overstuffed 'Strange World'
The duo behind Raya and the Last Dragon returns with an eco-friendly new adventure.
'Bardo' is a bloated quasi-memoir from the director of 'Birdman'
Only an Oscar winner at the top of the world could get this movie made.
SheKnows
Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, & More of the Best Dressed Stars at This Year’s Governors Awards
Not only is the holiday season right around the corner, but so is awards season. On the road to the Oscars, every November prior, there is an esteemed awards ceremony and gala honoring those with either consistently create high-quality production and/or those bringing forth outstanding humanitarian efforts into the industry.
Margot Robbie says she wasn’t crying over Cara Delevingne in those paparazzi photos
You can’t always believe your own two eyes, at least as far as Margot Robbie is concerned. The “Barbie” and “Babylon” actor says she wasn’t crying when she was photographed allegedly leaving friend Cara Delevingne‘s house in mid-September. She wasn’t even leaving her “Suicide Squad” co-star’s house, no matter how tabloids and paparazzi sold the images.
Julia Roberts is all smiles in a layered and striped look while hitting the red carpet at the SeriousFun Gala in New York City
Julia Roberts got her week off to a colorful start in a bright ensemble at the 2022 SeriousFun Gala in New York City. The 55-year-old actress was all smiles at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Monday. She was also seen posing with Samuel L. Jackson,...
'The Menu': A delectably deranged satirical feast
Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes spar in this ruthless dark comedy.
Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More
On-set romances don’t only go down between the leads! Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and more stars have been linked to the director of their respective projects over the years. Williams, for her part, was married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum when she started working on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Thomas Kail directed. “It’s […]
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0