It’s never been a better time to be canceled. Just ask Brad Pitt, who is a producer on three of 2022’s big movie releases (one about the #MeToo movement) while years into facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Or Louis C.K., who, after admitting to sexual harassing several women, was able to make a successful return to comedy merely a year later (and now seems to be dating Succession actress/provocateur Dasha Nekrasova).

13 DAYS AGO