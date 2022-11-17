This cute dog needs your help finding a home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help a sweet young doggy mix find her forever home?

Limerick is a friendly pit bull terrier mix who came to the shelter after somebody spotted her get tossed out of a car at a park.

She is very bouncy and would love an active home with a big yard where she can play.

Limerick is 10 months old and will need some training, but she is eager to please. She would make a great snuggle buddy.

She is vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Limerick and other pets at the Ingham County Animal Shelter by visiting ac.ingham.org , or by calling (517) 676-8370. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

