ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

This cute dog needs your help finding a home

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH7PL_0jERr69l00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help a sweet young doggy mix find her forever home?

Limerick is a friendly pit bull terrier mix who came to the shelter after somebody spotted her get tossed out of a car at a park.

She is very bouncy and would love an active home with a big yard where she can play.

Limerick is 10 months old and will need some training, but she is eager to please. She would make a great snuggle buddy.

She is vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Limerick and other pets at the Ingham County Animal Shelter by visiting ac.ingham.org , or by calling (517) 676-8370. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July. According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured. Months later,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
WLNS

New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy