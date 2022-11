The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Richard Fairchild for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993.

Fairchild was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:24 a.m. Thursday morning.

Richard Fairchild, who was denied clemency in October, has been on death row for 26 years.

Fairchild is the fifth death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2022.