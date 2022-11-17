Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
wdrb.com
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
Wave 3
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
wvih.com
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility
Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
Wave 3
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
Raleigh News & Observer
Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
Louisville groups prepare winter shelters for city's houseless community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky - The bitterly cold temperatures are starting to sit in across Kentuckiana and are raising alarms around Louisville about houseless individuals. Local groups are asking everyone to be mindful of those who can't escape the cold. Chasity told WHAS11 she's fought to stay warm...
WLKY.com
'So much potential': Investors, business owners tour available properties in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville is open and ready for new businesses to move to the area. Developers, Investors and small business owners toured several available properties on Friday. Inside the now-closed former Biscuit Belly location at Colonial Gardens, investors gathered to see what south Louisville has to offer.
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
WLKY.com
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
WLKY.com
Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana opens new white flag shelter
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just in time for the bitter temperatures this week, the Homeless Coalition of southern Indiana opened its new white flag shelter. It is at the Floyd County Head Start building located at 1902 Corydon Pike. The doors officially opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will...
wdrb.com
$18.5 million investment by Louisville company will bring 100+ jobs to Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company will invest more than $18 million to build a new manufacturing campus in Scottsburg. In a news release this week, GIM, Inc. announced the details of its plans to build a facility on a plot of West Weir Road formerly occupied by Tokusen USA. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
Wave 3
Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
Mom files lawsuit against Louisville foster care facility where another child died earlier this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit alleges abuse at a Louisville foster care facility. Brooklawn came under fire earlier this year when a 7-year-old boy died in their care. Now, another parent alleges their 11-year-old was choked by a worker at the facility last year leaving bruises. The lawsuit,...
