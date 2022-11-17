ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility

Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 Louisville Walgreens officially close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY

