Kentucky’s Kids Count report shows more children in foster care, but fewer released through reunification

A Tennessee commission will issue guidance to school districts fielding calls for book bans
A controversial new law gave Tennessee’s textbook commission more power over school library materials. But their first action item about libraries isn’t a hard-and-fast rule, and largely reinforces what schools are already doing. The Tennessee Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission is a 13-member body, most of whom...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens Warren County field office
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is expanding its footprint throughout the state with the opening of another field office. Republican AG Daniel Cameron was in Bowling Green Monday to open a Warren County field office. Cameron said the aim is to expand access to the services offered by his staff.
What’s next for abortion rights in Kentucky?
Following the defeat of an anti-abortion constitutional amendment in Kentucky, reproductive rights hang in the balance of the state Supreme Court and anti-abortion lawmakers are trying to figure out how to regulate abortion going forward. Some Republicans are mulling whether to introduce a new bill with exceptions to allow abortions...
Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor
The mayor of Somerset is joining an already crowded field of Republican candidates for Kentucky governor. Alan Keck is holding an event Monday night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Somerset where he’s officially announcing his candidacy. But a gubernatorial campaign website for Keck is already online. Keck was...
