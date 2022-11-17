ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Sets February Premiere Date

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, I’ll tell you when Season 2 of the “Fresh Prince” reboot is set to air. “ Bel-Air ” Season 2 will premiere on Peacock February 23, the streamer announced Thursday.

Based on the beloved ’90s sitcom “ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ,” which helped launch a young Will Smith to fame, “Bel-Air” was inspired by a 2019 viral parody film by Morgan Cooper. Cooper’s short film took the basic premise of the sitcom — a young man runs into trouble in West Philadelphia and is forced to flee the city to live with his wealthy Los Angeles family — and reimagined it as a gritty drama. The short film caught the attention of Smith, who expressed interest in expanding the premise into a new series, and Cooper ultimately developed the show for Peacock with Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson.

Season 1 of “Bel-Air” retold the first few episodes of the original “Fresh Prince,” reimagined in the modern day, as a young Will (played by Jabari Banks), struggles to adjust to the wealthy world of his family members. Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes play Will’s Aunt Vivian and Uncle Geoffrey, Coco Jones plays their oldest daughter Hilary, Akira Akbar plays their youngest Ashley, and Olly Sholotan plays Will’s cousin and main foil Carlton. Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones also star in the series.

Carla Banks Waddles, previously known for her work on shows like “Good Girls” and “Half & Half,” has been promoted to showrunner for Season 2 of the Universal Television and Westbrook Studio series. Waddles replaces Brady Newson, who reportedly left the show due to creative differences. She executive produces with Cooper, Smith, Spellman, Anthony Sparks, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, original “Fresh Prince” creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, and original series executive producers Benny Medina and Quincy Jones.

Since its premiere, “Bel-Air” has become Peacock’s No. 1 scripted original, with the streamer reporting in May that over eight million accounts have watched the first season in the three months since its premiere.

Three episodes of “Bel-Air” will premiere on Peacock February 23, with the remaining seven episodes premiering weekly. Peacock also released a short teaser for the next season; check it out below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’

Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
IndieWire

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Turns an ‘80s Sensation Into an Unadventurous Crime Story

There comes a point in most biopics where there’s a Pause. It could be a lightbulb moment. It could be a casual arch of the eyebrows as someone’s noticing something strange. It could be a passing comment that sinks in for everyone else apart from whoever said it. Regardless, whatever comes right after that Pause is what’s going to change this person’s life. The Pause becomes part of the reason for this film or show existing. We are all watching someone else live out this story again because of what happened after that Pause. “Welcome to Chippendales” has a bunch of...
IndieWire

‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO’s currently on a trip to Sicily, but it’s already booked another stay at “The White Lotus.” Mike White’s anthology series has been renewed for a third season, the channel announced Thursday. The news comes in the middle of the show’s second season, which premiered on October 30 and will conclude December 11 after seven episodes. Like the first season, which premiered in July 2021, Season 2 revolves around the relationships, petty rivalries, and dysfunctions of the guests and employees staying at the titular luxury resort chain. And then there are the murders. Both seasons were shot on location at different vacation...
HAWAII STATE
IndieWire

From ‘The Office’ to ‘Set It Up,’ Director Claire Scanlon Is Obsessed with Cracking the Comedy Code

No joke: Claire Scanlon knows what’s funny. The seasoned comedy director and editor (in 2013, she won her first Emmy for editing an episode of “The Office”) has helmed episodes of everything from “The Good Place” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Bless This Mess.” She produced “Last Comic Standing.” She edited “American Masters” episodes about Bob Newhart and Carol Burnett. And she, in no small part, helped herald the re-emergence of the rom-com thanks to her 2018 smash Netflix film “Set It Up.” (As the self-professed “most jaded person,” even Scanlon can’t help but giggle over her success in...
IndieWire

Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spinoff ‘Wednesday’ Mixes Old Ideas with New Genres to a Lifeless Result

Take a piece of intellectual property, slap it onto a trendy genre, and presto: You’ve got a hot new show. That’s the formula that’s been feeding streaming content for some time now. Why can’t Marvel superheroes lead a sitcom, like “She-Hulk”? How about we make “Perry Mason” a dark and gritty seasonal anthology, rather than a case-of-the-week courtroom drama? What if “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” wasn’t a bright and bubbly comedy, but a moody and melodramatic teen mystery? Mapping the teen drama template onto known characters has been a specialty of The CW in particular, and thus a boon for Netflix...
IndieWire

How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits

Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Was Mortified That Friends Thought He Was Actually Balding in ‘The Fabelmans’

Seth Rogen landed one of the most coveted parts in Hollywood when he was cast as Bennie, a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s father’s best friend, in “The Fabelmans.” It’s a pivotal role in the director’s most personal film, but that doesn’t mean that the entire experience was glamorous. In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rogen revealed that the honor of starring in Spielberg’s autobiographical film was accompanied by an embarrassing grooming request. Rogen recalled that prior to his first day of shooting the film, Spielberg asked him to make a change to his appearance. “I want...
IndieWire

Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Wraps Production

Todd Haynes has officially wrapped production on his 10th feature-length film, “May December,” a drama about two women whose personal and professional lives begin to blur that sounds very Todd Haynes indeed. (Think “Persona” meets “Three Women.”) A source close to the production confirmed to IndieWire that principal photography wrapped this past weekend in Georgia, where the film had been shooting in the Savannah area. The film stars Julianne Moore (reuniting with Haynes after collaborations like “Safe,” “Wonderstruck,” and “Far from Heaven”) and Natalie Portman (working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for the first time). Working from a Black List-touted script by Samy...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Confronts Death in Wild but Strangely Moving ‘Limitless’

It seems fitting that Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing an immortal god-king, would fear aging and death. The Australian superstar comes face-to-face with that anxiety in “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” a National Geographic original series created by Darren Aronofsky. Over the course of six episodes, Hemsworth explores methods to age slower and better, and to live a healthy, fulfilling life along the way. Each episode presents a different immersive or physical experience with a core focus. “Stress” has Hemsworth walking on a crane nearly 1,000 feet in the air; “Shock” has him swimming through icy Arctic waters; “Strength” has him climbing...
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor. The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.” He added, “You have...
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’

Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
IndieWire

Sony to Develop ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Shows for Amazon Prime and MGM+

Amazon Prime and Epix are strapping on their web shooters. The streamer and linear channel have developed a deal with Sony Pictures Television to develop multiple television series based on characters related to Marvel Comics icon Spider-Man. The first show ordered under this multi-series agreement is “Silk: Spider Society,” based on the Marvel Comics superhero Cindy Moon. The show will debut in the United States on the MGM+ linear channel, currently under the name Epix. Globally, the series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. According to Amazon, the shows being developed under the deal are based...
IndieWire

John Slattery Claims ‘Mad Men’ Actors Would Forget Their Lines Just Looking at Jon Hamm

According to John Slattery, it was hard not to be starstruck by Don Draper himself. The “Mad Men” actor revealed that guest stars on the Emmy-winning AMC series would forgot their lines on set while acting opposite Hamm. “When Hamm walked into a room in that get-up, people would just go catatonic,” Slattery told The Independent. “Guest stars would sometimes walk up to him and their lines would go right out of their heads. They just wouldn’t know what to do. It happened on more than one occasion.” He added, “Christina Hendricks would walk into the room and people would shit themselves —...
IndieWire

Who Really Has the Holly-est, Jolliest Christmas: Hallmark, Lifetime, or Netflix?

‘Tis the season for Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and Netflix. The two basic-cable channels and the streaming giant notoriously go in on made-for-TV holiday movies, and this yuletide time will be no exception. But just how crucial to their respective (and very different) businesses is this type of programming, this time of year? For Hallmark Channel, as is the case for its namesake greeting-card business, December is truly a time to be merry. This year’s “Countdown to Christmas” will premiere 31 new holiday films on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hallmark Channel’s primetime viewership in the fourth quarter of 2021 was...
IndieWire

The ‘1899’ Team Already Knows How the Show Is Going to End

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “1899″ Season 1.] There’s a point in the first episode of “1899” when two characters are introduced in a very particular way. As the boarding party from the giant steamship Kerberos returns back to deck with news from the nearby, abandoned Prometheus, they carry a young boy (Fflyn Edwards) with them. Meanwhile, closer to the ship’s hold, a mysterious figure Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) climbs on board, soaked wet from his own journey to get there. For anyone who’s seen writer Jantje Friese and director Baran bo Odar’s previous series “Dark,” it might as well...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

’80 for Brady’ Trailer: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Reunite on a Road Trip to Meet Tom Brady

The first trailer for Paramount’s “80 For Brady” is like a Super Bowl ad for legendary comediennes, boasting a who’s who of pop culture icons. That includes “Grace and Frankie” cohorts Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, reuniting for the first time since their beloved Netflix sitcom ended in April. They’re teaming up with Sally Field and Rita Moreno on an offbeat road trip movie set against the NFL. The film from director Kyle Marvin — who you might recognize from the cast of AppleTV+’s “WeCrashed” — also stars someone named Tom Brady, who we’re told is some sort of athletic...
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
IndieWire

‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Descends Into a Fitting Spiral of Chaos

A few episodes into the third and final season of “Dead to Me” on Netflix, Jen (Christina Applegate) quickly catches up Judy (Linda Cardellini) on the latest chaos unfolding in their entangled lives. “That’s a lot!,” says Judy. “Yeah, it’s way too fuckin’ much!,” Jen replies. That exchange is “Dead to Me” in a nutshell, Liz Feldman’s dark comedy that premiered in 2019 and wraps up with a third and final season nearly three years after it last aired. Judy met Jen at a grief support group after driving the car that killed her husband, and a few months later the two of...
IndieWire

Jay Leno Released from Hospital After Gasoline Fire Incident, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Ten days after being admitted for treatment after suffering serious burn injuries, Jay Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement, according to NBC News. IndieWire has reached out to Leno’s representatives. The 72-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host was admitted to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on November 12 and quickly transferred to Grossman for treatment. According to Dr. Grossman’s statement, Leno was working underneath one of his vintage cars in his garage in...
IndieWire

Spike Lee Boards Amazon’s ROTC Series as Director and Executive Producer

Spike Lee has found his next project. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is attached to an upcoming drama series about the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps that hails from writers Jalysa Conway and Rebecca Murga, an individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. Though the project is still in the early stages of development at Amazon Studios, Lee has boarded the project as both a director and an executive producer. The untitled show is described as a coming-of-age drama that follows students who serve in the ROTC as a way of paying tuition at an elite university. Both Conway, a writer...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy