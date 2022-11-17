Middlebury woman killed in I-84 East Hartford crash

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash on I-84 in East Hartford that killed a Middlebury woman on Wednesday.

Investigators say Nicole Gabelman, 32, of Middlebury, lost control of the Nissan Altima she was driving around 9:06 a.m. on I-84 Eastbound near Exit 56.

Her vehicle went from the left lane into the right shoulder, where she struck the back of a tractor-trailer and slammed into a gaurdrail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it's unknown why Gabelman lost control of the car.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H by calling (860) 534-1098 or by email Michael.Dean@ct.gov.