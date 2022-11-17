ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, CT

Middlebury woman killed in I-84 East Hartford crash

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DByx9_0jERqiWd00

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash on I-84 in East Hartford that killed a Middlebury woman on Wednesday.

Investigators say Nicole Gabelman, 32, of Middlebury, lost control of the Nissan Altima she was driving around 9:06 a.m. on I-84 Eastbound near Exit 56.

Her vehicle went from the left lane into the right shoulder, where she struck the back of a tractor-trailer and slammed into a gaurdrail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it's unknown why Gabelman lost control of the car.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H by calling (860) 534-1098 or by email Michael.Dean@ct.gov.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died

A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say

BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford accident

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Cheshire after traffic stop turns into a multi-vehicle crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened when police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue, south of West Johnson Avenue, in Cheshire, according to police. A Volkswagen Jetta was driving south […]
CHESHIRE, CT
zip06.com

Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run

Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
GUILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy