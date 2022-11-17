WATCH: Christian Fauria takes football to face, breaks glasses

The good news for Christian Fauria is that he beat Jermaine Wiggins in Thursday's much-anticipated WEEI Catch-Off and he's raising a lot of money for the American Diabetes Association.

The bad news for Fauria is that beating Wiggy probably isn't what people are going to remember from this ill-advised contest. That's because Fauria, who caught 252 passes and won two Super Bowls during a 13-year NFL career, took one of the passes from the JUGS Machine straight to the face, breaking his glasses in the process.

It is pretty impressive that Fauria still managed to hang on for the win even without being able to see straight after that unfortunate incident, especially given that Wiggy was the betting favorite going in. Even Patriots coach Bill Belichick picked Wiggy to win during his appearance on The Greg Hill Show earlier this week.

Please enjoy multiple angles of Fauria getting hit in the face with a football below, along with some funny reactions. And if you want to donate to the American Diabetes Association during Fauria's Crusade for a Cure, you can do so here .