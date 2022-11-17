National Fuel reminds New Yorkers to check gas heating systems this Winter

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is advising homeowners in New York to be vigilant and pay attention to their outdoor gas meters, furnaces and vents throughout the Winter season.

This week in certain parts of New York around the Great Lakes, weather including snow, ice and extreme temperatures are predicted. This Winter weather poses a variety of safety and performance issues for home heating systems.

National Fuel is advising New Yorkers to ensure their outdoor gas meter is safe and operating under proper service by following these tips.

National Fuel Winter safety tips:

Keeping the gas meter, and the area around the meter, free of snow

Clearing paths to the meter

Exercising caution when working, shoveling, plowing, or snow blowing around your

meter

Calling National Fuel, 1-800-365-3234 , if a meter becomes encased in ice; do not

, if a meter becomes encased in ice; do not attempt to break or melt the ice

Exercising caution when removing icicles from a meter or any area of the roof above the

meter

Not letting children play or climb on the mete

Natural gas furnaces and fireplaces have a vent pipe or flue that sends exhaust and gaseous byproducts outdoors through a chimney or pipe, according to National Fuel.

That’s why Furnace exhaust vents can easily become clogged by debris, ice, or snow, which can cause the furnace to shut off or operate inefficiently.

Blocked vents also can lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide gas inside a residence. Carbon monoxide is dangerous gas that when inhaled it can cause unconsciousness, brain damage and even death.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include fatigue, coughing, headache, irregular breathing, dizziness, overall paleness, nausea and cherry red lips and/or ears. National Fuel recommends those who are experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning to immediately open windows, doors and move outside to call 911.

New Yorkers can avoid a carbon monoxide emergency by:

Having a qualified professional inspect and test chimney, appliances, and heating equipment annually

Install at least one carbon monoxide detector in your home

Never use a gas oven or stovetop for heating your home

Never run a gasoline engine (such as a generator) or an automobile in an enclosed

space

Never use a portable charcoal or propane grill indoor

National Fuel also reminds anyone if they smell gas to leave fast and call their emergency line 1-800-444-3130 .

If the odor of gas is smelled outdoors, then National fuel advise to call the emergency line and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.