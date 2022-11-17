ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick’s Royal Farms grand opening set for Dec. 8

By Anthony Rossics
 4 days ago
BRICK — The highly anticipated grand opening of Royal Farms, a convenience store and fill-up station known for its fried chicken, is scheduled for Dec. 8. Staff training for the business will start on Nov. 29.

Mayor John Ducey said, “This is probably the most anticipated grand opening in the history of Brick, just due to the length of time.”

Previously in September, Royal Farms had announced it was holding a hiring event to find staff for the Brick store.

Originally, Royal Farms had been scheduled to open last year on Dec. 14, 2021. The opening delay was due to difficulty finding employees to work at the store, according to Royal Farms.

“A year later from the original opening date, it’s going to be here, and I think the residents have been waiting for it to open and genuinely excited at the prospect of trying this fried chicken,” said the mayor.

