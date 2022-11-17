ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers interim DC Al Holcomb: Lamar Jackson is 'Houdini in a helmet'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Carolina Panthers might need a little magic to come away with a win this weekend.

On Thursday, interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb spoke with reporters ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. And you can’t talk about the Ravens without talking about quarterback Lamar Jackson—who Holcomb had plenty of praise for.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” he said. “No. 1—throwing the football, very efficient. His accuracy, his ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. And then he has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends, things of that nature. And then, obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction. His speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He’s a unique player. Very unique.”

So, how do you stop such a unique player? Holcomb was then asked what it’s like trying to break down Jackson’s game.

“Yeah, he’s like Houdini in a helmet,” he replied with a laugh. “He runs around, can make you miss. Clean shots on him, he’s slippery. He has great contact balance, tremendous contact balance as a runner. And very seldom comes down on first contact. So it’s just a matter of our guys understanding the discipline aspect of playing a quarterback of his caliber and what that’s gonna entail in terms of playing the entire down.”

The Panthers will need to play an entire game on defense to get the better of Baltimore and 2019’s Most Valuable Player. Jackson has, thus far, thrown for 1,768 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for another 635 yards and a pair of scores.

Hopefully for Carolina, Holcomb has a rabbit or two he can pull out of his hat this Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

