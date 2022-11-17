Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 17, 2022: John Cichon, veteran, police officer, firefighter, remembered

Read full article on original website
Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
Meet the 2 Staten Islanders appointed to Community Education Council
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two new Staten Islanders have been appointed to the borough’s Community Education Council (CEC) by Borough President Vito J. Fossella. Each education council consists of 11 voting members, including nine elected parents of students in pre-K through eighth grade (including a parent of an English Language Learner and a parent of an Individualized Learning Plan student), a non-voting high school student and two borough president appointees.
Cops Care for Kids’ 3rd annual toy drive is underway on Staten Island; here’s how to donate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s 121st, 122nd and 123rd precincts are accepting donations as police officials come together to spread the holiday spirit among Staten Island’s most precious citizens — the children. The precincts are asking for public assistance in donating to the Cops Care...
As a multi-story Dongan Hills home burned, a retired firefighter came to the rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sweltering flames of an intense inferno jolted a Donagan Hills neighborhood wide awake, including a retired firefighter, and prompted a large FDNY emergency response early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., as a fire raged at a multi-story home at 102 Raritan Ave., James Besignano’s...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Wealthiest counties in New York: Where does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents are ranked among the wealthiest in New York State, according to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com. The study looked at counties throughout New York on the amount of investment income being generated, local per capita income, and median home value. Manhattan took the...
Monsignor Farrell H.S. launches cutting-edge law program | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monsignor Farrell High School has launched a new cutting-edge program in the field of law. The Oakwood high school has created the Institute for Law & Public Policy, which will consist of pertinent elective law classes, a lecture series, a speech and debate team, and experiential opportunities, such as courtroom observations, shadow days, mentorships and internships.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
Chocolate turkeys drop on New Dorp supermarket | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Each year just before Thanksgiving, I like to channel the great spirit of Buckeye News Hawk Award-winning newsman Less Nessman, the fictitious on-the-spot reporter for 70s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” As the “Turkeys Away” episode demonstrates to us fans of the show, a shopping complex during the holiday season can set the stage for any occasion.
In wake of Colorado LGBTQ shooting, local leaders lament loss, call for gun control law changes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two days after an armed gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and injuring 17 others, Staten Island leaders rallied on the steps of Borough Hall and called for the strengthening of gun control measures aimed at lowering the chances of mass shootings.
Staten Island obituaries for November 19, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Edward George O’Loughlin, 58, died on November 15, 2022 after a seven-week battle with illness. Edward was born on February 2, 1947 to Edward O’Loughlin and Grace Lindenberger in Staten Island, NY. Edward graduated from New Dorp High School in 1964. He is survived by his wife, Judith O’Loughlin, his daughter, Meghan Vilardo, his son in-law, Daniel Vilardo and his two grandchildren Sophia Catherine Vilardo and Daniel Edward Vilardo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Martin de Porres Parish in Poughkeepsie NY on November 26, 2022 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vet2Vet, 515 West Haight Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. 1-845-473-2500 ext. 1306 Funeral arrangements by Miller & Son Funeral Home.
Here’s what’s on tap for Staten Island’s Community Boards this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two of the borough’s three Community Boards will hold meetings the week of Monday, Nov. 21. Community Board 1 will host a virtual Waterfront, Parks and St. George/West Brighton Area Joint Committee Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. Members of the New York...
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after investigating fraud charges in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon, police said they search two teen suspects who fled the scene.
Our contest winners took stunning family holiday photos at scenic Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The chill couldn’t keep these beautiful families from posing for photos on Saturday. The Advance/SILive.com gave back to ur loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits for each winning family. “This was such a great time,” said Pasquale Felitti. “Thanks so much...
A member of ‘The Greatest Generation,’ Ben Padovano found ‘The Fountain of Youth,’ and 100 years of family, love and virtue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In good health and armed with a mind still sharp, at 100 years-young Ben Padovano still has the stamina to enjoy the finer things in life — more than some half his age. Speak to him on the phone and you think you’re talking...
FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
Water main break delays subway train to Staten Island Ferry: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A water main break in lower Manhattan prompted delays and service changes of multiple subway trains Sunday, including the No. 1 line heading to the South Ferry station, the New York Post reported. The MTA told the outlet a water main break was noticed at...
As Greeley Avenue traffic circles reach 5-year mark, will more come to Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s been five years since Greeley Avenue became the site of New York City’s first neighborhood traffic circles. While the city claims that the unique street treatments have been effective in improving roadway safety since they were first installed, there are currently no plans to implement the traffic circles at additional borough locations, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).
