Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 17, 2022: John Cichon, veteran, police officer, firefighter, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Edward George O’Loughlin, 58, died on November 15, 2022 after a seven-week battle with illness. Edward was born on February 2, 1947 to Edward O’Loughlin and Grace Lindenberger in Staten Island, NY. Edward graduated from New Dorp High School in 1964. He is survived by his wife, Judith O’Loughlin, his daughter, Meghan Vilardo, his son in-law, Daniel Vilardo and his two grandchildren Sophia Catherine Vilardo and Daniel Edward Vilardo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Martin de Porres Parish in Poughkeepsie NY on November 26, 2022 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vet2Vet, 515 West Haight Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. 1-845-473-2500 ext. 1306 Funeral arrangements by Miller & Son Funeral Home.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO