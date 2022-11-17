ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Von Miller ‘sees’ success for his foundation in Buffalo

By Kelsey Anderson
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYUUz_0jERnyaC00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has been an integral part of Buffalo’s defense, and when he’s off the field, he’s been working on getting his charity to extend to Buffalo as well.

Von spoke with News 4’s Kelsey Anderson about the charity he started 10 years ago in Denver. He said Tim Tebow was actually the reason he wanted to start giving back.

“I saw all the great stuff he did with the Tim Tebow Foundation, building hospitals in the Philippines, and I wanted to have that same impact on the community,” Miller said. “I’m not Tim Tebow, I’m not building houses, but I wanted to start a foundation that had my fingerprint on it.”

He said he’s had glasses since he was a kid, and it hit him that he should start a foundation that involves that.

“I was signing autographs one day and took my glasses off and it just hit me,” he said.

He offers free eye exams, Lasik surgery and glasses to people who can’t afford it. He also helps give confidence to kids who wear glasses.

“There’s a lot of kids who think that glasses are cool just because I wear them.”

Von says over the past decade, more than $5 million has been donated to the cause, and with just a $20 donation, he can outfit a child with a new pair glasses.

“I plan on being here for a long time, so I can see a lot of glasses coming here to Buffalo as well,” he said.

