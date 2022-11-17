Read full article on original website
As Hawai‘i Fire Department battles a 200-acre blaze in Pāhala, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Hawai‘i Island to include the areas of North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and Ka‘ū beginning this morning through the day. Expect...
Fire crews continue to battle a brush fire in Pāhala that is not contained and has now reached nearly 100 acres. At this time, no structures are presently threatened and no evacuations are in effect. While the fire was initially reported to have burned 200 acres this morning, Hawai‘i...
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most areas of the Big Island through 6 p.m. on Monday. The advisory also is for portions of Oʻahu, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Maui and Molokaʻi. Trade winds are expected at 20 to 35 mph with gusts...
The Historic Kailua Village will ring in the holiday season with special events and activities that include a tree lighting, Christmas parades by land and sea, and a free concert with Grammy Award wining Kalani Pe’a. Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting: Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on...
For nearly six months, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has been searching to fill the top cop position after Chief Paul Ferreira announced his retirement in June. With a handful of high-ranking retirements coming up within the Hawai‘i Police Department, including interim chief Kenneth Bugado, commissioners are feeling the urgency to fill the position by the end of the year.
