Read full article on original website
Related
One more chance to win $100 at 4pm with Jingle Cash! Listen to FM98.1/AM1410 for codeword
Listen to FM 98.1 & AM 1410 , North Platte's Christmas Station at 4pm, for our Secret Jingle Cash codeword, when you hear the codeword, enter it at www.reindeerradio.cash , you have 10 minutes to enter the codeword; from 4pm until 4:10pm to enter for $100 in our Multimarket Contest, see rules here also.
North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
Mid-Plains Community College Winterim classes start Dec. 12
Registration is open for winterim classes at Mid-Plains Community College. Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Classes will begin Dec. 12 and will finish by Jan. 12. The month-long courses offer a unique opportunity to earn credits in a...
Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend
OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
Win $100 in Jingle Cash NOW with FM98.1 & AM1410
Listen to FM 98.1 & AM 1410 at 9am, 1pm & 4pm for our Secret Jingle Cash codeword, when you hear the codeword, enter it at www.reindeerradio.cash , you have until 4:10pm to enter for $100 in our Multimarket Contest, see rules here also. The next chance to win is...
Win $100 in Jingle Cash Now, Listen To FM 98.1 & AM 1410
Listen to FM 98.1 & AM 1410 at 9am, 1pm & 4pm for our Secret Jingle Cash codeword, when you hear the codeword, enter it at www.reindeerradio.cash , you have until 1:10pm to enter for $100 in our Multimarket Contest, see rules here also. The next chance to win is...
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and...
Your Next Chance To Win $100 at 1pm with Jingle Cash on FM98.1/AM1410
Listen to FM 98.1 & AM 1410 , North Platte's Christmas Station at 1pm, 1pm for our Secret Jingle Cash codeword, when you hear the codeword, enter it at www.reindeerradio.cash , you have 10 minutes to enter the codeword; from 1pm until 1:10pm to enter for $100 in our Multimarket Contest, see rules here also.
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
Hershey Schools, Birdwood Beef team up to provide fresh beef for school meals
HERSHEY, Neb.-Locally grown beef is now on the menu for Hershey students, thanks to a historic partnership between the school district and family-owned cattle company Birdwood Beef. “We believe it is important to show our students that locally grown beef is the best source of beef,” said Jane Davis, Superintendent...
MPCC alum honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College alum Lee Perez has been recognized at the national level for outstanding service to both the field of education and his community. Perez was honored Monday by the National Education Association Foundation with the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, which is sponsored by...
Crime of the Week: Firefighting gear stolen from vehicle in Brady
On October 14th 2022, an unknown subject entered a vehicle that was parked near Brady School. The subject drove the vehicle a block away and proceeded to remove several items from inside of the vehicle. Among the items stolen was a large amount of Fire Fighting gear that belonged to a volunteer firefighter. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $3500.
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0