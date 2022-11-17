ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Hospitalized Following Ocean Front Walk Stabbing in Santa Monica

Two people were hospitalized following stabbings on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica recently. The suspect attempted to rob the first victim before stabbing him and then stabbed a second person nearby for no apparent reason. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 17 around 9:40 p.m.,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
South Bay Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes

Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam. A South Bay man, who along with his sister and other co-conspirators participated in a $6 million real estate scam that listed homes for sale without owners’ consent and collected money from multiple would-be buyers, was sentenced recently to 108 months in federal prison.
TORRANCE, CA

