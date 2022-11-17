Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Cortez meets with TWC commissioner to discuss Hidalgo County prosperity task force
MCALLEN, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez met recently with Julian Alvarez, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, to discuss the prosperity task force he set up. Also present at the private meeting were South Texas College (STC) President Ricardo J. Solis, Ali Esmaeili, STC’s dean...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
KENS 5
Christmas season brings Mexican shoppers – and an economic boost – to Rio Grande Valley shops
MCALLEN, Texas — Vendors along the Texas-Mexico border are anticipating a lucrative end to 2022 as the busy holiday season gets underway. One week before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, stores in the Rio Grande Valley community of McAllen are readying store shelves and stocking inventory, anticipating an influx of shoppers from the south.
KRGV
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
Brownsville LGBTQ+ community to host vigil for Colorado shooting victims
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De los Santos will partner with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Rio Grande Valley to host a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Co. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Colorado Springs families impacted by this […]
progresstimes.net
Sullivan City councilman removed from office after missing three meetings
Sullivan City Councilman Julian Peña was removed from office Monday after he failed to attend City Council meetings in September, October and November. Any member of the City Council who fails to attend three consecutive, regular meetings “shall forfeit” his office, according to the city charter, unless the City Council excuses the absences.
DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
Getting a GED is now easier for upper Valley residents
Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus. The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education. The South Texas College Starr County campus […]
progresstimes.net
Agua SUD holds swearing-in ceremony for new utility board members
The Agua Special Utility District held a swearing-in ceremony for three new board members on Wednesday. Jose Luis Ochoa Jr., 33, of Peñitas; Ana Maria Perez, 49, of Palmview; and Adriana Flores-Villarreal, 59, of Sullivan City — who all work for the La Joya Independent School District — took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon. They were joined by Rick Perez, 58, of La Joya, a banker who returned to the board for a second term.
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley. Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17. […]
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
Mission CISD: Bullying awareness art contest winner announced
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of young artists have captured the attention of judges in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. District officials on Thursday announced the winners of its anti-bullying awareness art contest. The contest was aimed at middle school students to engage their creativity by raising awareness about bullying and becoming more […]
KRGV
Homeowner assistance reopens to Valley homeowners affected by floods
Homeowners in the Valley can apply again for assistance from the Texas General Land Office. The funding is for those in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who were impacted by flood damage in 2018 and 2019. Funding from the grant covers repairs and improvements on damages homes, temporary relocation assistance...
BPUB construction prompts lane closures on Boca Chica
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will be temporarily closing lanes on Boca Chica Boulevard from International Boulevard to Owens Road starting Monday. The lane closures are projected to last until April 2023 so the BPUB may install a 16-inch waterline for a future waterline loop, a news release from BPUB stated. […]
Thanksgiving Throwback: Texas-Sized Tip Changes Luby’s Server’s Life
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and after we've gobbled up all that turkey, the Christmas season will be upon us. This is the time of year when we throw the biggest spotlight on kindness, and although being kind should be its own reward, there are times when this beautiful human act results in unexpected rewards.
KRGV
Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families
Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. Best Snow Boots for Seniors to Ensure Safety and Warm. New Heated Vest is Going Viral in Us - Now 70% off. Sursell. The Portable Heater That Has Taken America by Storm. Smart Lifestyle Trends. The 2022...
Comments / 1