Mission, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

Sullivan City councilman removed from office after missing three meetings

Sullivan City Councilman Julian Peña was removed from office Monday after he failed to attend City Council meetings in September, October and November. Any member of the City Council who fails to attend three consecutive, regular meetings “shall forfeit” his office, according to the city charter, unless the City Council excuses the absences.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Getting a GED is now easier for upper Valley residents

Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus. The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education. The South Texas College Starr County campus […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

Agua SUD holds swearing-in ceremony for new utility board members

The Agua Special Utility District held a swearing-in ceremony for three new board members on Wednesday. Jose Luis Ochoa Jr., 33, of Peñitas; Ana Maria Perez, 49, of Palmview; and Adriana Flores-Villarreal, 59, of Sullivan City — who all work for the La Joya Independent School District — took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon. They were joined by Rick Perez, 58, of La Joya, a banker who returned to the board for a second term.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD: Bullying awareness art contest winner announced

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of young artists have captured the attention of judges in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. District officials on Thursday announced the winners of its anti-bullying awareness art contest. The contest was aimed at middle school students to engage their creativity by raising awareness about bullying and becoming more […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB construction prompts lane closures on Boca Chica

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will be temporarily closing lanes on Boca Chica Boulevard from International Boulevard to Owens Road starting Monday. The lane closures are projected to last until April 2023 so the BPUB may install a 16-inch waterline for a future waterline loop, a news release from BPUB stated. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families

Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season

HARLINGEN, TX

