Detroit, MI

visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet

DETROIT – In a special Tasty Tuesday edition, we’ve got Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet with us in the station for a live cooking segment. We’re tasting delicious, familiar dishes like fried chicken, candy yam and more. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See a dazzling display of trees for a great cause

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than gaze at beautiful Christmas Trees?. You can immerse yourself in the holiday magic by visiting the Festival of Trees. The 38th annual event will feature dazzling trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, toy trains and holiday gifts for purchase. Proceeds from the...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit and COD App

The 96th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” is a cherished holiday tradition that originates from Detroit. As the exclusive television broadcast partner, the places viewers can watch are on WDIV-Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit.com and the ClickOnDetroit App. Local 4+ is also available for free to download on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or Google TV.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia

Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating. The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
ROYAL OAK, MI
dbusiness.com

Judson Center Gala 2022

Judson Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills, hosted its annual gala, this year titled “A Night to Embrace,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Henry in Dearborn. Funds raised from the event go to supporting the organization’s mission to help and serve children who have been abused, neglected, or are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairment, and autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, a live and a silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more. Event sponsors included Huntington, Ruby + Associates, CNS Healthcare, Magna, PNC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
candgnews.com

Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus

SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
MICHIGAN STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit

CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
CLARKSTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cool, dry weather ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We are tracking mostly clear skies with a few high harmless clouds streaming across our skies. It is another cold one for the early birds. Temps start in the low and middle 20s with only a light and occasional breeze. Some of our usually cooler suburbs are reporting morning temps in the teens as we get going, but fear not, more sun and warming is on tap for today.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
DETROIT, MI

