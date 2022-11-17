Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet
DETROIT – In a special Tasty Tuesday edition, we’ve got Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet with us in the station for a live cooking segment. We’re tasting delicious, familiar dishes like fried chicken, candy yam and more. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video...
ClickOnDetroit.com
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019
DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
ClickOnDetroit.com
See a dazzling display of trees for a great cause
What better way to get into the holiday spirit than gaze at beautiful Christmas Trees?. You can immerse yourself in the holiday magic by visiting the Festival of Trees. The 38th annual event will feature dazzling trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, toy trains and holiday gifts for purchase. Proceeds from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit and COD App
The 96th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” is a cherished holiday tradition that originates from Detroit. As the exclusive television broadcast partner, the places viewers can watch are on WDIV-Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit.com and the ClickOnDetroit App. Local 4+ is also available for free to download on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or Google TV.
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park mother teaches female figure skaters lessons in giving back to their communities
DETROIT – A group of young figure skaters headed to Highland Park for an important lesson, not about skating but about giving back to the community, and they learned it from a pro. The girls from Detroit met the woman who bought an old, blighted house. “It was all...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating. The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
Jim Gaffigan pokes fun at COVID, funerals and plane crashes at sold-out Detroit show
DETROIT - There aren’t too many people who can make thousands of others laugh out loud at once when talking about sensitive topics like death and destruction. For Jim Gaffigan, it was just another day at the office. The comedian, who has numerous Netflix specials, performed his first of...
dbusiness.com
Judson Center Gala 2022
Judson Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills, hosted its annual gala, this year titled “A Night to Embrace,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Henry in Dearborn. Funds raised from the event go to supporting the organization’s mission to help and serve children who have been abused, neglected, or are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairment, and autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, a live and a silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more. Event sponsors included Huntington, Ruby + Associates, CNS Healthcare, Magna, PNC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
candgnews.com
Potters Market returns after two-year hiatus
SOUTHFIELD — After COVID put it on hold for two years, the Potters Market is back in time for the holiday season, with more than 35,000 pieces of pottery on offer from 124 artists, including 55 artists making their debut at the show. Now in its 45th year, the...
You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan
Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit
CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
Historic Boston-Edison holiday home tours return in December
If you've wanted to get up close and see inside some of Detroit's historic homes, now is your chance!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cool, dry weather ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We are tracking mostly clear skies with a few high harmless clouds streaming across our skies. It is another cold one for the early birds. Temps start in the low and middle 20s with only a light and occasional breeze. Some of our usually cooler suburbs are reporting morning temps in the teens as we get going, but fear not, more sun and warming is on tap for today.
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
