FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Musician Gina Lee Performs New Song, Covers
DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Gina Lee stopped by the morning show Monday to play one of her newest songs and a couple of covers. Check them out below! You may have seen Lee featured on the morning show in the past because FOX 21’s Dan Hanger enjoys her tunes!
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Gives Out Bags of Thanksgiving Fixings to Local Families
DULUTH, Minn. — Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but there was already a lot of gratitude Monday in Duluth. It came in the form of appreciation for a complete Thanksgiving meal that includes everything but a little elbow grease and time in the kitchen. The bags with...
FOX 21 Online
Native American Heritage Day Celebrated At Duluth Depot
DULUTH, Minn. – Native American Heritage Day was celebrated at the Duluth Depot Saturday. In partnership with the St. Louis County Historical Society, the event saw community gathering around to learn about the history of bandolier bags and enjoy a round dance. “A round dance, traditionally, was a mourning...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
FOX 21 Online
Live Look: Opening Night At ‘Bentleyville Tour Of Lights’
DULUTH, Minn. — Bentleyville Tour of Lights turned on for the first time this season Saturday at 5 p.m. Check out this live camera over Bayfront Park courtesy of DuluthHarborCam.com! FOX 21’s will have highlights from opening night tonight on FOX 21 Local News at 9.
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Trees Waiting for a Home at Local Market
DULUTH, Minn. — There’s always a debate about whether artificial trees or real ones are better, but if you like the real deal, a market for them just popped up in Duluth. For the 6th year-in-a-row, Emmanuel Evergreens has set up shop on Grand Avenue in Duluth’s Norton Park.
FOX 21 Online
Scouts Sell Christmas Wreaths To Spread Cheer, Raise Money For Troop 9
DULUTH, Minn — The holidays are here and if you’re looking for some festive decor, Duluth’s Troop 9 has you covered. The scouts were out this weekend at Mount Royal Market offering a variety of wreaths to shoppers and those walking by. Proceeds will go directly to...
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
FOX 21 Online
Dubh Linn Hosts World Cup Viewing Parties
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a lively environment to watch the World Cup with some fellow soccer fans, one watering hole in downtown Duluth has you covered with several screens. The Dubh Linn Brew Pub kicked off its World Cup watch party Monday afternoon as the...
FOX 21 Online
Campbell Lumber & Supply Hosts ‘Santa Paws’ Photo Sessions To Benefit Humane Society
SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s that time of the year to get your festive family photos – and that includes your pets!. Campbell Lumber and Supply Company in Superior once again partnered up with the Douglas County Humane Society and Lady Jane Photography to host “Santa Paws.”
FOX 21 Online
Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library. Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Wins in Dominating Fashion earning Series Sweep
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team hosted Harvard University in Game Two, Saturday afternoon at Amsoil. UMD’s Maggie Flaherty netted the Bulldogs first two goals, followed by Mary-Kate O’Brien and Danielle Burgen’s first career goals. Gabbie Hughes, Kylie Hanley, Naomi Rogge, Anneke Linser and Katie Davis each posted a goal.
