Columbia, MO

Clement Secchi Posts Top 200 Fly Time This Season at Mizzou Invite

Missouri fifth-year Clement Secchi swam the fastest 200-yard butterfly time so far this season with a 1:41.81 at the Mizzou Invitational on Friday. Archive photo via Carson Sargeant. 2022 Mizzou Invitational. November 16-18, 2022. University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri. Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals. Results on Meet Mobile: “2022...
