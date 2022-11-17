Read full article on original website
Beshear: Kentucky State Police pay raise is working
As 38 new cadets officially became Kentucky State Troopers, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the pay these new troopers will receive.
Beshear-Coleman Administration Commitment to Making Kentucky a National Leader in Public Safety
Governor's administration to make Kentucky a better place. The Beshear-Coleman administration’s top priority is the safety of all Kentuckians. The public safety actions already taken by the Governor are creating safer communities and a better Kentucky now and into the future. The recently enacted bipartisan state budget signed by...
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Gov. Beshear: Applications Open for Grants to Bring High-Speed Internet to More Kentucky Families
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. This round includes more than $206 million. The distribution of these funds supports Gov. Beshear’s Better Internet...
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched. With Keck’s entry, it now appears there...
Kentucky’s high court can empower parental choice in education
Akia McNeary, a Kentucky mother of four, was disappointed when the so-called Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit to block Kentucky’s new Educational Opportunity Account (EOA) program. “Even within my own four children, I saw the need for multiple educational options,” she said. “If this group really wants...
COVID levels mostly green in majority of state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data...
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
Kentuckians will still struggle to find medical marijuana despite order
To be added to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Registry, a patient must be a resident of Ohio. Indiana hasn't legalized medical marijuana.
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
Police in Kentucky and Indiana are using cameras to scan license plates
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it. Across the U.S., some state legislatures have passed bills addressing automated license plate readers and the data they collect. Kentucky and Indiana have not.
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
TennCare to begin dental coverage for all 1.7M of its members starting in January
TennCare officials say they’re on track to provide dental coverage to all members starting Jan. 1. The state’s Medicaid agency is one of the last in the country to cover dental work for adults. Tennessee had already expanded dental benefits to pregnant people. The new benefits will cover...
Louisville couple who were apart of Supreme Court case to legalize gay marriage advocates for same-sex marriage law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race is on to pass a bill that offers federal protections to same-sex marriage. After a vote in the Senate this week, the “Respect for Marriage” bill might have enough bi-partisan support to pass. But will they get it done before the new...
Kentuckians urged to get vaccinated for flu
Influenza continues to spread across Kentucky, and three more residents of the state have died from it, according to the state Department for Public Health. The state’s latest report shows that flu activity keeps increasing. In the week ended Nov. 12, the state confirmed 2,719 cases of flu, up from 2,082 the prior week. So far, the total number of confirmed cases during this flu season is 6,061.
"Hiding in Plain Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
