Related
Benzinga
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Benzinga
7 Pot Smoking, Weed Loving, Ganja-Inspired Green Wednesday & Thanksgiving Cannabis Ideas
Did you know that over the years marijuana has become a staple at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Yes, each year brings new recipes and options to serve cannabis-infused food right next to your juicy Thanksgiving turkey. It could be weed-infused turkey gravy or a THC-infused non-alcoholic beverage to wash it all down.
Benzinga
TiiCKER: Meet The Company Creating A Whole New Way Companies And Retail Investors Can Connect
Jeff Lambert, CEO of TiiCKER, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Nov 18, 2022. TiiCKER is a technology company pioneering a new industry, direct to shareholder marketing. The company has built a platform that engages, verifies and rewards retail shareholders, making it easy for investors and the brands they love to connect through a simple verification process that links directly to investors’ online brokerage accounts and allows new investors to trade for free.
Airbnb's Diversified Exposure Is Driving Gains, Analyst Says
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Airbnb, Inc ABNB with a $142 price target. Based on his latest travel tracker, he believes Airbnb trends are essentially tracking in line with expectations. While parts of Europe (e.g., Germany) are emerging as a cautionary flag, Airbnb's diversified exposure to urban...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Airbnb
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Airbnb ABNB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $126.25 versus the current price of Airbnb at $95.71, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated...
Top Federal Official: Safe Consumption Sites Save Lives, More Cannabis & Psychedelics Research Needed
Safe consumption sites have proven useful in saving patients from overdosing, a top federal drug official said. “Yes, it’s preventing people from dying,” National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Director Nora Volkow, said at the recent STAT Summit, reported Marijuana Moment. “We need to look at it as a solution in context.”
Benzinga
Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds
The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from...
KMPG: Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday
According to KPMG’s “Consumer Pulse Survey: Holiday 2022 Update” for November, shoppers polled said they’re planning to spend less money online this year as compared to 2021. The survey also found that consumers plan to shop at the mall more so than they did prior to the pandemic. And they’re planning to spend more there, too. By demographic cohort, the researchers at KPMG said Gen Z consumers “are most likely to do their 2022 holiday shopping at a mall (59 percent). However, Millennials expect to spend the most per trip to the mall ($439 per trip).”More from WWDDiwali in New York...
Benzinga
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
