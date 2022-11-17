According to KPMG’s “Consumer Pulse Survey: Holiday 2022 Update” for November, shoppers polled said they’re planning to spend less money online this year as compared to 2021. The survey also found that consumers plan to shop at the mall more so than they did prior to the pandemic. And they’re planning to spend more there, too. By demographic cohort, the researchers at KPMG said Gen Z consumers “are most likely to do their 2022 holiday shopping at a mall (59 percent). However, Millennials expect to spend the most per trip to the mall ($439 per trip).”More from WWDDiwali in New York...

28 MINUTES AGO