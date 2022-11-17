ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TiiCKER: Meet The Company Creating A Whole New Way Companies And Retail Investors Can Connect

Jeff Lambert, CEO of TiiCKER, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Nov 18, 2022. TiiCKER is a technology company pioneering a new industry, direct to shareholder marketing. The company has built a platform that engages, verifies and rewards retail shareholders, making it easy for investors and the brands they love to connect through a simple verification process that links directly to investors’ online brokerage accounts and allows new investors to trade for free.
Airbnb's Diversified Exposure Is Driving Gains, Analyst Says

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Airbnb, Inc ABNB with a $142 price target. Based on his latest travel tracker, he believes Airbnb trends are essentially tracking in line with expectations. While parts of Europe (e.g., Germany) are emerging as a cautionary flag, Airbnb's diversified exposure to urban...
Expert Ratings for Airbnb

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Airbnb ABNB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $126.25 versus the current price of Airbnb at $95.71, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated...
KMPG: Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

According to KPMG’s “Consumer Pulse Survey: Holiday 2022 Update” for November, shoppers polled said they’re planning to spend less money online this year as compared to 2021. The survey also found that consumers plan to shop at the mall more so than they did prior to the pandemic. And they’re planning to spend more there, too. By demographic cohort, the researchers at KPMG said Gen Z consumers “are most likely to do their 2022 holiday shopping at a mall (59 percent). However, Millennials expect to spend the most per trip to the mall ($439 per trip).”More from WWDDiwali in New York...

