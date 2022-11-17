ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

NFL success in Germany bodes well for Chiefs trip abroad

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSCUn_0jERlNR500

MUNICH — The NFL is coming off a successful trip abroad to Germany and with the league’s commitment to more games in the country in the coming years, the rumors of the Kansas City Chiefs heading overseas could come true.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in front of a sold-out crowd of 69,811 fans at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

The game also broke viewership records for an international contest in the United States and in Germany.

The match saw 5.8 million viewers in the US and 2.7 million on ProSieben, a German broadcaster.

Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill to wear custom cleats for University of Virginia victims

Munich will forever be a part of NFL history, in what was a significant milestone in the continued growth of the League globally and for our fans in Germany,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Being in Allianz Arena on game day was a special moment that we will never forget. We are grateful to the city and to our German fans, who were extremely passionate and respectful, and welcomed the NFL with open arms. We look forward to returning to Germany in 2023 and bringing the NFL to more fans in the future.”

By all German and American metrics, the game in Munich demonstrated a high level of success, including for the four clubs with marketing rights in Germany.

The Chiefs were rumored to be the Buccaneers opponent, but when the international games were announced, the Seahawks were selected.

The NFL is committed to playing games in Germany through 2025, alternating between Munich and Frankfurt, with signs pointing that the Chiefs could be a future team featured on the international stage.

The last time the Chiefs played outside the United States was in 2019 when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico in front of 76,252 fans.

Chargers deal with injuries, still present challenge Sunday Night against Chiefs

Kansas City is 2-0 in international games with their first victory coming in 2015 against the Detroit Lions in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point In Week 11

The Tennessee Titans won their seventh game in eight weeks this past Thursday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17.  Needing a placekicker to fill in for injured starter Randy Bullock, the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo last week to perform kicking duties against Green Bay.  Today, ...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy