Gophers look to end a losing streak against Iowa and once again bring home a pig

Seven straight games. That’s how many times we’ve had to watch Iowa hoist Floyd of Rosedale after beating the Gophers. P.J. Fleck has yet to beat Minnesota’s rival to the south. The last win was in 2014 under Jerry Kill, a 51-14 drubbing of the Hawkeyes.

The Gophers are 7-3. The Hawkeyes are 6-4. Both of the teams are tied for first in the Big Ten West with 4-3 conference records, along with Purdue and Illinois. For Minnesota, there's still a shot to get to the Big Ten Championship Game. First that means ending the losing streak against Iowa. We’ll worry about Wisconsin later (the Gophers also would need Purdue and Illinois to lose a game).

Despite Iowa's seven straight wins, this is one of Minnesota's tightest rivalries. Iowa leads the series 43-42, with two ties. Minnesota can even it up Saturday.

Rivalries like Minnesota-Iowa are a major part of college football's history. Minnesota has several that play a key part in every season.

Minnesota and Michigan started the "trophy game" because Michigan left a small, brown water jug on the sidelines in Minneapolis. When they wanted it back, the Gophers said "come earn it".

Minnesota and Wisconsin is the most played rivalry game in all of college football, Plus, there's a little thing called Paul Bunyan's Axe at stake.

Then there is Iowa, and as the Gophers get set to host the Hawkeyes on Saturday, you'll hear a lot about that handsome bronze pig named Floyd. But, where does this porky trophy come from? Here's the story of "Floyd of Rosedale".

The story of Floyd comes from a different place than most trophy games. It wasn’t born out of a silly wager. It was born out of racism, and a gesture of goodwill.

Ozzie Simmons was one of the few black football players in college football in the 1934. During the game against Minnesota, Simmons took several rough hits by the Gophers which forced him to leave the game multiple times in Minnesota’s 48–12 victory. “What it amounted to was that they were piling on – late hits,” Simmons recalled. “I had bruised ribs...they came at me with knees high, and some of it was pretty obvious.”

Going into the game in 1935, there was a feeling in Iowa City that the "Gophers were out to hurt Simmons".

It's an ugly incident of racism from the time, an all-too-common occurrence. There was no question at the time that Minnesota players were trying to target the Black star of the Hawkeyes going so far as to "stomp" on him after plays.

However, Gopher star Babe LeVoir once told WCCO's Ray Christensen, "I think those times were really built up by the media. I don't think the players, as such, felt that way."

No matter the intent, the tensions ran high.

Iowa Governor Clyde Herring then implied that the Gophers could be in danger in Iowa City, making a bad situation worse. He said he couldn't be responsible for the crowd, "if Minnesota resorted to rough tactics again."

The news quickly reached Minnesota. Gopher coach Bernie Bierman threatened to break off athletic relations. Minnesota Attorney General Harry H. Peterson practically accused the Iowa governor of thuggery. "Your remark that the crowd at the Iowa–Minnesota game will not stand for any rough tactics is calculated to incite a riot," said Peterson. "It is a breach of your duty as governor, and evidences an unsportsmanlike, cowardly and contemptible frame of mind."

Nov 13, 2021; The Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, their seventh straight victory in the rivalry. Photo credit (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

To lighten the mood, Governor Olson offered up a challenge for Governor Herring.

In a telegram Olson sent, he said, "Dear Clyde, Minnesota folks excited over your statement about the Iowa crowd lynching the Minnesota football team. I have assured them that you are a law-abiding gentleman and are only trying to get our goat. The Minnesota team will tackle clean, but, oh! how hard, Clyde. If you seriously think Iowa has any chance to win, I will bet you a Minnesota prize hog against an Iowa prize hog that Minnesota wins today. The loser must deliver the hog in person to the winner. Accept my bet thru a reporter. You are getting odds because Minnesota raises better hogs than Iowa. My best personal regards and condolences."

Herring accepted the challenge, offering up a prized Iowa pig.

There were no issues in that 1935 game, again won by the Gophers 13-6. Afterwards, the Minnesota players went out of their way to compliment Simmons, and Simmons praised the Gophers for their clean, hard-fought play. Minnesota went on to win their second straight national championship.

The 1935 Gopher football team which defeated Iowa in the first Floyd of Rosedale game on their way to a national championship. Photo credit (Image Courtesy of the University of Minnesota)

Governor Herring obtained an award-winning prize pig which had been donated by Allen Loomis, the owner of Rosedale Farms near Fort Dodge, Iowa. Dubbed Floyd after Minnesota Governor Olson, the pig made the trip to St. Paul a few days later along with Governor Herring. "Floyd of Rosedale" walked with him into Governor Olson’s carpeted office.

There won’t be any real, live pigs Saturday on the U of M campus, but there will no doubt be a heated rivalry once again, as the Gophers try to bring Floyd back to Minneapolis for the first time in eight years.