news4sanantonio.com
Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!
SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
news4sanantonio.com
Preparations in high gear to bring Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Preparations are underway for the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner at the Convention Center. Sen. John Cornyn joined about 100 volunteers on Monday morning to help get the food ready to feed thousands of people on Thursday. It starts with 550 turkeys. That's priority one for...
news4sanantonio.com
Museum Store Sunday kicks off this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - Mark your calendar because this Sunday is Museum Store Sunday!. This day is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. You can find unique gifts and discounts while all proceeds support the museums and the artisans and craftspeople who create these items. The...
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
news4sanantonio.com
City of San Antonio awarded 2029 NCAA Women's Final Four
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo City is quickly becoming Basketball City. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday that San Antonio has been awarded the 2029 Women's Final Four. San Antonio has previously hosted the Women’s Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2021. “The...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
news4sanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word kicked off its Light the Way holiday festival
SAN ANTONIO – UIW celebrated its 36th Light the Way holiday festival. The event kicked off Saturday with vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. It all ended with illumination and a million lights lit up the campus. If you missed Saturday’s celebration, don't worry the lights...
KENS 5
Next cold air mass pushes through San Antonio this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Keep those sweaters and big jackets nearby as another shot of cold air moves through San Antonio keeping temperatures well below-average this weekend. A front will push through the city that will mix with moisture this weekend increasing chances of rain for San Antonio and possible sleet for the Hill Country.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Banks feeds nearly 105,000 people for Harvest of Hope event
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting hunger is the goal of Sunday’s Harvest of Hope event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank's now feeding 105,000 people every single week ahead of Thanksgiving. There are so many food distributions. Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper shared a...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping
SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
news4sanantonio.com
'Corn kid' partners up with Green Giant to donate 90k cans of corn to families in need
SAN ANTONIO – It’s corn! He took the internet by storm for his love of corn, and of course, we can’t forget the catchy theme song. But now Tariq, also known as the “Corn Kid” is using his love for corn by donating 90,000 cans of vegetables to community members in need.
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Regional Semi-Finalist Matchups Set
The San Antonio teams still alive on the road to state get ready for the regional semi-finals. Here are this week's matchups. Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium. 6A D II. Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2),...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
news4sanantonio.com
Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families
SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
