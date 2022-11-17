ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Maná adds second show at the Alamo City!

SAN ANTONIO- Due to overwhelming demand, the Grammy-award-winning Latin rock band, Maná, announced a second San Antonio show for their ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour. Maná’s will perform at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 1, and then again on September 2. Tickets for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Museum Store Sunday kicks off this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Mark your calendar because this Sunday is Museum Store Sunday!. This day is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. You can find unique gifts and discounts while all proceeds support the museums and the artisans and craftspeople who create these items. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City of San Antonio awarded 2029 NCAA Women's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo City is quickly becoming Basketball City. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday that San Antonio has been awarded the 2029 Women's Final Four. San Antonio has previously hosted the Women’s Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2021. “The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping

SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

High School Football Regional Semi-Finalist Matchups Set

The San Antonio teams still alive on the road to state get ready for the regional semi-finals. Here are this week's matchups. Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium. 6A D II. Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2),...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace and Food bank team up to feed hundreds of San Antonio families

SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are around the corner and Rackspace, the San Antonio Food Bank, and Nature Sweet hosted their 17th annual Food Distribution Saturday. "Well today we're expecting 600 families to come through and it has been phenomenal we've had people lined up since early this morning," said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy