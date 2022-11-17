ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBCMontana

Glacier National Park hiring for 2023

MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park is seeking candidates to fill positions for the 2023 season. Seasonal positions normally work April through October, depending on the position. Anyone interested can go to www.usajobs.gov and search "Glacier National Park."
NBCMontana

Large debris piles to be burned in Sourdough Drainage

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman and U.S. Forest Service fire crews will burn large debris piles in Sourdough Drainage starting next week or when conditions allow. The large piles are a result of fuel reduction efforts in the city's municipal water supply associated with the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
BOZEMAN, MT

