WALA-TV FOX10
“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cars lined up in downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, to receive a free turkey. Two hundred and fifty of the gobblers were given away. The second annual turkey drive put on by “Treated by T” was held outside Kanary Bar on Jackson Street. The owner...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard solid waste collection Thanksgiving schedule
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard Public Works Department has released a schedule advisory pertaining to solid waste collection during the Thanksgiving holiday period. 1. Those originally scheduled for garbage pickup on (Thanksgiving) Thursday will have their garbage picked up one day earlier on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Rain Chances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into tonight, clouds will build. An isolated shower is possible for our inland counties later this evening. Temperatures will dip down into the upper-30s for our inland areas, and elsewhere will mainly see the mid-40s. Your...
WALA-TV FOX10
Buy a Tree, Change a Life at Pathway Church this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to Christmas, the staple of the holiday for many is the Christmas tree. Pathway Church in Mobile is helping folks find the perfect tree and helping children in need locally and globally. It’s called Buy a Tree, Change a Life. “The way...
WALA-TV FOX10
Folks light the way on first Africatown Historical Lantern Walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks braving the dreary weather-- to honor the legacy of Africatown. People came from all across the state for the Africatown Historical Lantern Walk to learn about the history of Africatown and remember its ancestors. It’s more than just a stroll. It’s a walk with purpose....
WALA-TV FOX10
Bone chilling cold start to the morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a bone chilling cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s for most spots. You’ll definitely need the jackets before you head outside!. Thankfully, we start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach...
WALA-TV FOX10
A milder start to the day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. The sky has become mostly cloudy and will stay that way with only peeks of sunshine mixed in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘He’s a fighter’; USA football player recovering after collision during practice
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A University of South Alabama football player is learning to walk again after colliding with a teammate during practice in October. Folks in the community are rallying behind Marvin Martin, better known as ‘MJ’, to support him in his long road to recovery. MJ’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cloudy, cool, and some showers on the way…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another cold start for our Saturday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s again. Don’t expect a quick warm up, as once again, temps will once again only make into the mid 50s for highs. Through the morning and midday the skies will be cloudy and then rain and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be light, but make sure if you have some evening plans to grab an umbrella.
WALA-TV FOX10
USA Health gains approval to build freestanding surgery center in west Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health has gained approval to build a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center on its West Mobile Campus that is currently home to the USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department and USA Health Medical Office Building. The state’s Certificate of Need Review Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man dies after crashing into tree
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron J. Buchanon, 21, was killed when the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Authorities said Buchanan was not using wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
