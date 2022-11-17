ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mardi Gras float ride and dine experience headed to Universal Orlando

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is releasing plans for its Mardi Gras celebration and the latest news includes a new float ride and dine experience.

According to Universal, the Mardi Gras Ride and Dine offer is an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities by reserving a spot to toss beads from the Mardi Gras float during the event’s parade.

Universal Orlando closing some attractions to make way for new experiences

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal with selections from the full menu at one of four restaurants at Universal Orlando, including The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

    (Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)
    (Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)
    (Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)
    (Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage for $64.99 plus tax, per person. The experience also includes one Mardi Gras parade float ride reservation on the same day.

The experience is available on select dates from Feb. 4 through April 16.

Guests can purchase this experience and reserve their spot by calling 407-224-7554 or by going online. Annual and seasonal passholders get a 15% discount when purchasing a ticket for the experience at the front gate or a guest services location, or by calling 407-224-7554.

