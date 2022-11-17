Air stagnation advisories are set to expire this afternoon, with today’s highs still 5-10° below average in the low 30’s and overnight lows in the low 20’s. Our messiest travel day for the week of Thanksgiving is Tuesday, as high pressure breaks down allowing a system to move into the Pacific northwest, delivering snow to the Methow Valley, Northeast Mountains, Northern Panhandle, a mix of snow and freezing rain south of Lake Chelan and the east slopes of Cascades, light Freezing Rain Likely over the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, and Columbia Basin and snow changing to rain for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley and surrounding areas.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO