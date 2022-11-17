Read full article on original website
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
'We don't want anybody freezing to death' | Salvation Army speaks on changes coming to Trent shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been less than a month since the Salvation Army took over operations at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), the new homeless shelter in Spokane. Already, big changes are being made. In partnership with the city of Spokane and Spokane County, the Salvation Army...
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
Crews working on water main break at Francis and Crestline
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane are responding to a water main break at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street. The City says the northbound and southbound lanes of Crestline will be closed, and detours are in place. The eastbound lanes of Francis are closed and the westbound lanes will be restricted and possibly detoured. The Water Department...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Freezing rain forecast from Tuesday's winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday's winter storm for the northwest is a complex one in regards to precipitation type, as it will vary depending on the location. The worst of it will be across the northern Columbia Basin, where freezing rain will cause by far the worst road conditions. A...
Messy travel day Tuesday!
Air stagnation advisories are set to expire this afternoon, with today’s highs still 5-10° below average in the low 30’s and overnight lows in the low 20’s. Our messiest travel day for the week of Thanksgiving is Tuesday, as high pressure breaks down allowing a system to move into the Pacific northwest, delivering snow to the Methow Valley, Northeast Mountains, Northern Panhandle, a mix of snow and freezing rain south of Lake Chelan and the east slopes of Cascades, light Freezing Rain Likely over the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, and Columbia Basin and snow changing to rain for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley and surrounding areas.
rtands.com
BNSF’s New Sandpoint Bridge Opens for Business
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. Fifty years after Burlington Northern consolidated the traffic of two predecessor routes onto a single line featuring a nearly mile-long bridge near Sandpoint, Idaho, successor BNSF has opened its long-anticipated second bridge. The first train to officially cross the new structure was an empty coal train at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend. Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.
Salvation Army Spokane to give out free Thanksgiving Day meals
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane will be giving out meals to the community for free on Thanksgiving Day. Those who don’t have a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal are welcomed to spend part of the holiday with The Salvation Army. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can get the free...
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020. Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
Coeur d'Alene cracks down on illegal short-term rentals | Boomtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur D'Alene is considering ways to deal with the rising number of short-term rentals, many of which are illegal. The city council approved a proposal to hire a company that monitors vacation rentals. The city wants to start cracking down on short-term rentals that aren't...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. The announcement was made...
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene holding fundraiser for University of Idaho students
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene is holding a fundraiser for the families of the murdered University of Idaho students. Xana had been a server at the restaurant.
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
