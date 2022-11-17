Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Hope Bingo is hosting a mocktail mix-off sobriety event. On Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can sample some alcohol-free beverages at Giving Hope Bingo, located at 1605 West Burnside St.. The event promotes delicious alcohol-free alternatives to the holiday specialty drinks, and everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off.
dakotanewsnow.com
Vietnam veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local Vietnam veterans are being recognized for their service decades after the war. The veterans were honored during a “pinning ceremony” Monday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls. Congressman Dusty Johnson presented the veterans with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During a public hearing Monday in Sioux Falls, supporters and opponents were given 90 minutes each to voice their thoughts on the newly-proposed social studies standards in South Dakota. “To know history is to know yourself and that’s why I’m excited to be...
dakotanewsnow.com
Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Stroke survivor credits quick reaction to rapid recovery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minutes count when it comes to seeking treatment for a stroke. Patty Bucklin knows that firsthand. She had a stroke a little more than five weeks ago; the result of a blood clot. Her husband was able to get her the help she...
dakotanewsnow.com
Ransom Church holds 14th annual Turkey Giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Every year the Ransom Church in Sioux Falls partners with other organizations in the city to give turkeys out to members in the community. This is the 14th year since the church started this effort to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Angel Metzger, with Ransom...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 25
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is inviting the community to attend the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25. This year’s Christmas tree is 45 feet tall and will sit outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Everyone can enjoy the live band, The 1270′s, which will be playing holiday music starting at 5:45 p.m. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available, thanks to a sponsorship from HyVee. Special guests will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Author discusses mental health in new book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Author Thomas Fellows’ latest book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Suffering,” was inspired by his own battle with depression and mental health struggles. 100% of the proceeds from this book will be going to the National Alliance...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One dog died during a garage fire Sunday afternoon in western Sioux Falls. Metro Communications Dispatch received reports of a garage that was fully engulfed. The first fire rescue unit also confirmed a home and a nearby vehicle were involved. The fire was...
dakotanewsnow.com
First weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lights were flicked on for the first time at Falls Park Friday as part of their Winter Wonderland Celebration. CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the holiday decorations.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
dakotanewsnow.com
MONARCHS REIGN CONTINUES! Warner repeats as State B Volleyball champs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The reign of the Warner Monarchs in South Dakota Class B Volleyball will continue for another year. Warner defeated Chester in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 14-25 & 26-24) to repeat as State B Champions on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, claiming the program’s eighth state title.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man charged for kidnapping & threatening roommate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges for threatening his roommate in central Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department report, on Nov. 17, around 11:20 p.m., a suspect grew upset with his roommate and threatened him with a knife. The suspect then forced his roommate to leave the apartment and, again, threatened him with a knife. The suspect then left to go to the store, and the victim called the police.
dakotanewsnow.com
TIGERS ROAR! Harrisburg claims AA State Volleyball Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after falling to Sioux Falls Jefferson in the State 11AAA Football Championship, Harrisburg High school evened the championship score in 2022-23 thanks to their volleyball team!. After dropping the first set the Tigers would claim the final three against the Cavs...
dakotanewsnow.com
Black Hills State rallies past Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana men’s basketball team suffered a late setback in an 82-73 loss to No. 10 Black Hills State Saturday to close out the East/West Challenge. The Vikings received a career-high 18 points from Akoi Akoi while Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 11th consecutive season the South Dakota State Football team gathered to watch the FCS Playoff Selection show and, for the second time in three years, the 10-1 Missouri Valley Champion Jackrabbits knew they’d be getting homefield throughout the playoffs. The only...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes crushed in finale by UNI, pledge contract extension to Nielson after
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For better and worse, the finale of an otherwise forgettable South Dakota Coyote football season will be remembered for a while thanks to what happened on the field against Northern Iowa and what happened off it after. The Coyotes gave up 42 points in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stephen F. Austin wins “Battle of the Jacks” at South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nigel Hawkins scored a game-high 25 points for Stephen F. Austin and helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 93-82 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 19, in a non-conference men’s basketball tilt in Frost Arena. The Lumberjacks and Jackrabbits were in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former USD starting quarterback Carson Camp enters transfer portal
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A little more than a year after throwing the most memorable pass in Coyote football history, Carson Camp appears to be leaving the University of South Dakota. The sophomore quarterback announced today via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Camp was installed...
Comments / 0