GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20

Family of Rayshard Brooks reaches $1 million settlement with the city of Atlanta more than 2 years after he was fatally shot by police
The family of Rayshard Brooks reached a $1 million dollar settlement with the city of Atlanta, more than two years after police fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man in a Wendy's parking lot, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, the law firm representing Brooks' family.
Their preemie was already a fighter. Then at 3 weeks old, she caught the virus that's packing hospitals across the US
As Abhishesh Pokharel carried his 3-week-old daughter into the emergency department, her fingers and toes were turning blue. Other parts of her tiny body were yellow.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Get Candid About Benefitting From Nepotism
Dylan and Paris Brosnan, the sons of the one and only Pierce Brosnan, are opening up about being nepotism babies.
Utah staves off Georgia Tech to open Fort Myers Tip-Off
Gabe Madsen scored 16 points as Utah edged Georgia Tech 68-64 in the opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday night. Deivon Smith missed a layup for Georgia Tech in the waning seconds, and Madsen made two free throws to ice the victory.
UNM Basketball Postpones Game After Homicide on Campus
Editor's note: This story contains details of gun violence.
A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber
A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release.
Georgia Getting Last Minute OV from Five Star Athlete
Head coach Kirby Smart always makes noise late in recruiting cycles. He manages to slip into recruitments late and sway elite prospects, something very few can do successfully.
