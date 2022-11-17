ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation

(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Flood City Youth's CODE 4 STEM Academy Program travels to Pittsburgh

The Flood City Youth Program traveled to Pittsburgh on Saturday with students from their CODE 4 STEM Academy. Nine students participated in the outing that included a visit with Dr. James Martin, Dr. Samuel Dickerson, and Dr. Jem Spectar of the University of Pittsburgh, as well as a first ever tour of the Carnegie Science Center and their new Mars exhibit. They even learned about some programs that work directly with NASA.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown

A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
West Branch falls short in state volleyball championship match

(WJAC) — After a phenomenal run in the volleyball state tournament, the West Branch Warriors are taking home the silver medal. Maplewood claimed gold by winning in straight sets 26-24, 25-21. 25-11. With only three seniors graduating, the corp of this state runners-up group will return next year. Head...
MORRISDALE, PA
Northern Cambria wins first District 6 football crown

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Northern Cambria was picked to be near the bottom of the table at the start of the season. They ended the season at the top of the mountain. The second-seeded Colts defeated top-seeded Penns Manor 12-6 in the District 6 Class 1A championship game to win their first district football title in school history.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet

The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Penn State remains at #11 in AP poll

The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State staying in last week's spot. They remain in the 11th spot, after several weeks of climbing in the rankings, despite their 55-10 victory over Rutgers Saturday. Georgia continues to hold the top spot, receiving 62 out...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

