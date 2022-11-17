The Flood City Youth Program traveled to Pittsburgh on Saturday with students from their CODE 4 STEM Academy. Nine students participated in the outing that included a visit with Dr. James Martin, Dr. Samuel Dickerson, and Dr. Jem Spectar of the University of Pittsburgh, as well as a first ever tour of the Carnegie Science Center and their new Mars exhibit. They even learned about some programs that work directly with NASA.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO