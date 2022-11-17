Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Preparing for the unknown: An inside look at how PennDOT monitors winter weather, roadways
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Last week's snowstorm was a reminder of how dangerous roadways can be with winter conditions. PennDOT’s statewide monitoring system for many highways helps in preparing for and dealing with storm conditions, but officials are again warning motorists that sometimes the safest option is to simply stay off the roads.
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
WJAC TV
Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
WJAC TV
Flood City Youth's CODE 4 STEM Academy Program travels to Pittsburgh
The Flood City Youth Program traveled to Pittsburgh on Saturday with students from their CODE 4 STEM Academy. Nine students participated in the outing that included a visit with Dr. James Martin, Dr. Samuel Dickerson, and Dr. Jem Spectar of the University of Pittsburgh, as well as a first ever tour of the Carnegie Science Center and their new Mars exhibit. They even learned about some programs that work directly with NASA.
WJAC TV
Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown
A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
WJAC TV
West Branch falls short in state volleyball championship match
(WJAC) — After a phenomenal run in the volleyball state tournament, the West Branch Warriors are taking home the silver medal. Maplewood claimed gold by winning in straight sets 26-24, 25-21. 25-11. With only three seniors graduating, the corp of this state runners-up group will return next year. Head...
WJAC TV
Kenny Chesney to kick off 'I Go Back' tour with stop in State College
State College, PA (WJAC) — Representatives for the Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday that country music star Kenny Chesney will make a return to State College next year for the first time in nearly two decades. Chesney is scheduled to kick off his "I Go Back" tour with a...
WJAC TV
'Back to pre-pandemic levels': Local stores eager for holidays, but issues linger
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Some busy shopping holidays are coming up: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday — you name it. But with inflation and the supply chain still a concern, how do small business owners feel about this year's shopping season?. They've weathered a tough...
WJAC TV
Northern Cambria wins first District 6 football crown
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Northern Cambria was picked to be near the bottom of the table at the start of the season. They ended the season at the top of the mountain. The second-seeded Colts defeated top-seeded Penns Manor 12-6 in the District 6 Class 1A championship game to win their first district football title in school history.
WJAC TV
Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet
The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
WJAC TV
Two birds, one stone: getting your COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot at the same time
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two birds, one stone. Health experts say you can get your new COVID-19 bivalent booster and seasonal flu shot at the same time. Between COVID-19 and the flu, officials are warning of a winter "twindemic" and are urging you to protect yourself from both illnesses.
WJAC TV
Tomahawks honor Darth Vader who gave gift of life at 'Star Wars Night'
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — It's not often Darth Vader is treated as a hero, but a costumed Dark Lord of the Sith was honored as such during Star Wars night at the Johnstown Tomahawks game Saturday. Matt Schraeder was saluted for giving the gift of life to Jim Platzer,...
WJAC TV
Penn State remains at #11 in AP poll
The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State staying in last week's spot. They remain in the 11th spot, after several weeks of climbing in the rankings, despite their 55-10 victory over Rutgers Saturday. Georgia continues to hold the top spot, receiving 62 out...
