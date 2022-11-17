ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWLiving

Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia

Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
MANASSAS, VA
sungazette.news

Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal

Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Yes, election season 2023 is already on horizon in Arlington

Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Nohe: Give public comment its own time

If the McCoart Building had a sign saying, “It has been this many days since the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting went past midnight,” there would be a large zero on it. The meeting that began on Nov. 1 did not end until nearly 10 a.m. on...
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Vienna moves forward on additional sidewalk projects

The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
therealdeal.com

Elliman plans expansion to DC area

Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply

Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man robs Manassas Bank of America

Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Walker Jones PC honored by U.S. News

Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va., has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication. Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas veterans development ready for a vote

The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
MANASSAS, VA

