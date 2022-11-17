Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court turns away school’s appeal of sex-assault case
The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from a Virginia school board that says it shouldn't be held liable for the alleged sexual assault of a student by a classmate on a band trip.
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
sungazette.news
Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal
Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
Inside Nova
Arlington Civic Federation plan to revamp county government wins approval, some nays
Despite a surprising number of “no” votes that seemed to catch proponents by surprise, delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on Nov. 15 capped three years of discussion by approving a package of proposed changes to county governance. The adopted proposal has no force of law, but...
Inside Nova
Arlington Bar Foundation bestows its highest accolade to attorney William Murray
Longtime Arlington attorney William Murray has influenced the community positively not only through legal work and athletic endeavors, but his personal ethics as well, said those honoring him Nov. 15 at the Arlington Bar Foundation’s annual William L. Winston Award Luncheon. Murray has practiced the profession of law at...
Inside Nova
Yes, election season 2023 is already on horizon in Arlington
Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started. “There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.
Inside Nova
Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down
Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled. Providing an annual report on the last school year, Monique Bookstein told the...
GUILTY: Jury Convicts PA Woman In Connection With Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Laptop At Jan. 6 Riot
Former Mechanicsburg/Harrisburg woman, Riley June Williams has been found guilty by a jury in Washington, D.C. on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol— infamously in connection with the theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop. The 23-year-old had been charged with stealing a laptop from House...
Inside Nova
Nohe: Give public comment its own time
If the McCoart Building had a sign saying, “It has been this many days since the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting went past midnight,” there would be a large zero on it. The meeting that began on Nov. 1 did not end until nearly 10 a.m. on...
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
Inside Nova
Vienna moves forward on additional sidewalk projects
The Vienna Town Council on Nov. 14 advanced six more proposed sidewalk projects in three of the town’s quadrants. The Council authorized Town Manager Mercury Payton to apply to the Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust for $225,900 to finance final-design work for the projects. The Vienna Department of Public...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. first responders vote to unionize for the first time in 40 years
Firefighters and paramedics in Fairfax County, Virginia, became the first group in 40 years to unionize Friday, after members totaled more than 3,300 24-hour days of mandatory overtime in just one calendar year. The vote was announced by the union in a press release, stating that the roughly 1,500 emergency...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Fairfax Times
Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply
Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
Inside Nova
Walker Jones PC honored by U.S. News
Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va., has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication. Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized...
Inside Nova
Manassas veterans development ready for a vote
The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
Comments / 0