spectrumnews1.com
Only suspect in custody for a little boy's death is held on $5M bond
WASHINGTON, In. — The only suspect in custody for the death of a five-year-old boy found in a suitcase appeared in court Monday. Dawn Coleman faces various charges in connection with the death of Cairo Jordan. Jordan is the 5-year-old boy found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed Ohio legislative bills would update, affect voter regulations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — House Bill 294 and Senate Bill 320 could change how Ohioans vote at the polls. Early voting is essential for many Ohioans to cast their vote. House Bill 320 would increase the amount of ballot drop boxes from one to three at board of elections offices and absentee ballot requests could be made online. The bill also outlines new early voting rules.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
spectrumnews1.com
Cadet injured by SUV in 'grave condition'; Suspect denies intentional act
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
spectrumnews1.com
Researchers find gaps in extracurricular activity participation among kids
OHIO — Some kindergarten-aged kids are missing out on being able to participate in extracurricular activities. A new Ohio State University study has begun to shed light on why. What You Need To Know. Over 400 kids were a part of the study, which is a part of the...
