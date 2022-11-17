Read full article on original website
Mitchell Tech students building custom motorcycle for elite auction
A team of Mitchell Tech students is revving their engines, ready to speed toward an elite wintertime auction. Working with Helping with Horsepower and the City of Sturgis, second-year Power Sports Technology students are customizing a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide into “a performance, almost-race bagger with a touch of elegance,” according to Chris Degen, director of Mitchell Tech’s program. The finished bike will feature the City of Sturgis logo and the number 83, to commemorate the Rally’s 83rd year, set into ’80s-style racing stripes. It will be auctioned Jan. 24-28 at the elite Las Vegas Mecum Auction.
Mitchell City Council to consider agreement for gun range
The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The council will consider approval of an agreement with Civil Design Incorporated for a gun range. Also on the agenda is consideration to approve four medical cannabis licenses. Second reading of the budget is on tonight’s agenda as well. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public. It is streamed on the city’s YouTube page and is televised locally. The complete agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_11212022-1144?html=true.
Natalie Wilson, 96, Mitchell
Natalie died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 19, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be Saturday, November 19, from 12-1:45 PM at First United Methodist with Eastern Star Service at 1:45 PM. Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, November 21, at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Driver identified in fatal Hamlin County crash
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have released the name of the man who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Hamlin County Monday morning. 41-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, of Castlewood, died after losing control of his pickup on 465th Avenue in Estelline. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. Hernandez, who was the only occupant in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
More plans unveiled for former Ramada Inn in Mitchell
More plans have been unveiled for the former Ramada Inn located on the west side of Mitchell. Workforce housing is being planned for much of the complex. A new events venue called Love Every Event Venue will also open there next year. Two Mitchell natives are behind the idea. Melissa Tuttle bought the building, and Brooke Stransky will manage the new venue. The two already operate a wedding planning business called Plan to Plan Weddings with Tuttle owning a venue in Tea. Stransky says tours of the venue will begin in March, and events will be booked there starting in June. It will feature a full bar with open catering. There will also be an on-site bridal suite and groom’s room for wedding day preparation. Weddings with up to 300 people can be booked at Love Every Event Venue.
DWU volleyball advances in NAIA Tournament
Mitchell, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan volleyball moved onto the pool-play stage of the NAIA Championship with a sweep over Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday at the Corn Palace. Four DWU attackers finished with double digit kills — Ady Dwight (17), Mackenzie Miller (12), Emily Dale (11), and Mariah Ghloe (10).
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
DWU women reach century mark, Reiner joins millenium club in 100-40 rout of CSM
Mitchell, S.D. – The #7 Tigers extinguished the CSM Flames 100-40 in their home season opener at the Corn Palace. Matti Reiner recorded 19 points and scored her 1,000 point in the game. Isabel Ihnen was the game leader with her career-high 20 points going 6-for-9 from deep. Tigers improve to 4-1 on the season (2-1 in GPAC) with the Flames dropping to 2-5 (0-3 in GPAC).
