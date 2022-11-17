Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Diann Lynn Moore (March 8, 1964 - November 18, 2022)
Diann Lynn Moore, age 58, of Richland, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in Springfield, Missouri. Diann was born in La Rochelle, France to Robert and Patricia Rachau, on March 8, 1964. She went to school in Stoutland, Missouri. She married Richard Moore on December 10, 2009 in Sedalia, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
David Howard Thompson (August 20, 1942 - November 5, 2022)
David Howard Thompson of Camdenton, Missouri was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on August 20, 1942, and died of natural causes on November 5, 2022, at the age of 80. His early school years were spent at Fatima and Westphalia Elementary Schools. Dave graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1960 and went on to get his Bachelor of Science degrees in Education Art and Industrial Art from Lincoln University. Eugene High School was where he spent his first 5 years of teaching, followed by 13 years at School of the Osage. From then until he retired, he was District Manager for Broadhead Garrett and Midwest Shop Supplies, selling product as well as working with architects to design and set up school shops. He would often travel around the country installing equipment and training teachers if requested.
lakeexpo.com
Shirley Scrivner (Reynolds) (Alderman February 28, 1938 - November 18, 2022)
Shirley Scrivner Alderman, 84 of Olean, Missouri passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was born February 28, 1938 in Moniteau County, Missouri the daughter of the late William E. and Nellie (Karr) Reynolds. On May 18, 1956 she was united in marriage to Harold E. Scrivner who preceded her in death on October 10, 1993. She was then united in marriage to Glen G. Alderman on April 27, 2002 and he preceded her on February 23, 2018.
lakeexpo.com
Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. (July 30, 1941 - November 16, 2022)
Obituary of Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr., 81, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away at The Bluffs Retirement Home in Columbia, Missouri Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
lakeexpo.com
David Charles Taylor (March 12, 1938 - November 19, 2022)
David Charles Taylor passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 84. After several years of declining health, David died peacefully in his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. David was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 1938. Up until his health began to decline, David, along...
lakeexpo.com
Lorraine E. White (July 15, 1934- November 18, 2022)
Lorraine was born July 15, 1934 in a vacation cottage at Lake Idlewild near Carbondale, PA, the last of nine children for Evelyn Craik and George Owen. She married Lee White in the Methodist Church in Dallas, PA. This required two attendants and fifteen minutes. They were married 68 years. They had two children, Bob and Melody, now adults with grandchildren.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Christmas Parade Set For Saturday, Dec. 10
“Christmas Through the Generations” is the theme for Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. This 38th annual parade kicks off at the junction of Hwy 242 where entries are staged to parade down Bagnell Dam Boulevard toward the dam. Each year this...
lakeexpo.com
Versailles Woman Injured When Car Strikes Tree
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles woman was injured in a crash on Route BB. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkman, 61, was driving a 2003 Cadillac DTS when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway, crossed over Crystal Road and struck a tree. McGinnis-Kalkman...
Comments / 1