David Howard Thompson (August 20, 1942 - November 5, 2022)
David Howard Thompson of Camdenton, Missouri was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on August 20, 1942, and died of natural causes on November 5, 2022, at the age of 80. His early school years were spent at Fatima and Westphalia Elementary Schools. Dave graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1960 and went on to get his Bachelor of Science degrees in Education Art and Industrial Art from Lincoln University. Eugene High School was where he spent his first 5 years of teaching, followed by 13 years at School of the Osage. From then until he retired, he was District Manager for Broadhead Garrett and Midwest Shop Supplies, selling product as well as working with architects to design and set up school shops. He would often travel around the country installing equipment and training teachers if requested.
Diann Lynn Moore (March 8, 1964 - November 18, 2022)
Diann Lynn Moore, age 58, of Richland, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in Springfield, Missouri. Diann was born in La Rochelle, France to Robert and Patricia Rachau, on March 8, 1964. She went to school in Stoutland, Missouri. She married Richard Moore on December 10, 2009 in Sedalia, Missouri.
Shirley Scrivner (Reynolds) (Alderman February 28, 1938 - November 18, 2022)
Shirley Scrivner Alderman, 84 of Olean, Missouri passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was born February 28, 1938 in Moniteau County, Missouri the daughter of the late William E. and Nellie (Karr) Reynolds. On May 18, 1956 she was united in marriage to Harold E. Scrivner who preceded her in death on October 10, 1993. She was then united in marriage to Glen G. Alderman on April 27, 2002 and he preceded her on February 23, 2018.
Lorraine E. White (July 15, 1934- November 18, 2022)
Lorraine was born July 15, 1934 in a vacation cottage at Lake Idlewild near Carbondale, PA, the last of nine children for Evelyn Craik and George Owen. She married Lee White in the Methodist Church in Dallas, PA. This required two attendants and fifteen minutes. They were married 68 years. They had two children, Bob and Melody, now adults with grandchildren.
David Charles Taylor (March 12, 1938 - November 19, 2022)
David Charles Taylor passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 84. After several years of declining health, David died peacefully in his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. David was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 1938. Up until his health began to decline, David, along...
Nadine K. (Sanning) Dellbringge (February 9, 1924 - November 17, 2022)
Nadine K. Dellbringge, 98 of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was born February 9, 1924 in Eugene, Missouri the daughter of the late William G. and Clara (Schwaller) Sanning. On September 11, 1946 in Warrensburg, Missouri she was united in marriage to Walter E. Dellbringge, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 27, 1997.
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
Lake Ozark Christmas Parade Set For Saturday, Dec. 10
“Christmas Through the Generations” is the theme for Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. This 38th annual parade kicks off at the junction of Hwy 242 where entries are staged to parade down Bagnell Dam Boulevard toward the dam. Each year this...
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Versailles Woman Injured When Car Strikes Tree
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles woman was injured in a crash on Route BB. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkman, 61, was driving a 2003 Cadillac DTS when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway, crossed over Crystal Road and struck a tree. McGinnis-Kalkman...
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road around 9 p.m. The post Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
