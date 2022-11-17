ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]

Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Spencer’s Very Own Axe Throwing Business is Now Open

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The long-awaited Axe-throwing venue in Spencer is now open. Dan Jorgensen tells KICD News a projection system allows for variations of play. Kids are not only allowed – but encouraged. Axe-A-Holics is located next to the “By the Bucket” spaghetti restaurant at 331 11th...
SPENCER, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 19

An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested for activities at casino lot

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
LARCHWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

More Improvements Coming To Hubbard Park

MORE IMPROVEMENTS ARE COMING TO SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC HUBBARD PARK SOFTBALL FIELD. THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL BE CONTRIBUTING A NEW SCOREBOARD TO HUBBARD PARK. IT’S THE LATEST IMPROVEMENT TO THE PARK’S REVITALIZATION THAT’S INCLUDED FIELD AND GRANDSTAND IMPROVEMENTS THIS PAST YEAR. HUBBARD PARK...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer

A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot

SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

Christmas Acres Opens Tonight

An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
ORANGE CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy