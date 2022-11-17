Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday delays garbage pickup in Siouxland
Siouxland residents will have an extra day to remember to place their garbage bins at the curb due to the upcoming holiday.
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Sioux City Journal
Council to vote on development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
kicdam.com
Spencer’s Very Own Axe Throwing Business is Now Open
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The long-awaited Axe-throwing venue in Spencer is now open. Dan Jorgensen tells KICD News a projection system allows for variations of play. Kids are not only allowed – but encouraged. Axe-A-Holics is located next to the “By the Bucket” spaghetti restaurant at 331 11th...
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Officials investigating fire at abandoned Sioux City home
Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned Sioux City house on Saturday morning.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 19
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
kscj.com
More Improvements Coming To Hubbard Park
MORE IMPROVEMENTS ARE COMING TO SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC HUBBARD PARK SOFTBALL FIELD. THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO WILL BE CONTRIBUTING A NEW SCOREBOARD TO HUBBARD PARK. IT’S THE LATEST IMPROVEMENT TO THE PARK’S REVITALIZATION THAT’S INCLUDED FIELD AND GRANDSTAND IMPROVEMENTS THIS PAST YEAR. HUBBARD PARK...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer
A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KLEM
Christmas Acres Opens Tonight
An estimated 250-thousand lights, lighted sculptures, and inflatables…..just some of what you’ll see as Christmas Acres opens this evening (Saturday, November 19) for the 26th year. Located just west of Le Mars, Christmas Acres is the largest outdoor Christmas display in the area. Rob Scheitler says this all began when he was just a young boy….
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
Comments / 0