Esker and Quadient Partner on Electronic Invoicing in France
Automation solutions provider Esker and communication solutions supplier Quadient have partnered with the French government’s upcoming Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) to help businesses transition to compliance with upcoming French tax regulations. The French finance law requires that invoices exchanged between value added tax (VAT) taxpayers must be transmitted in...
Choice, Convenience, Compliance: The Promise Of Open-Loop Systems
Despite substantial advances in digital solutions, consumers still use cards and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers for nearly all their non-cash payments. These are closed-loop systems, lacking the agility and efficiency that today’s consumers and businesses expect. By contrast, open-loop peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks liberate the movement of money...
IRS Saw 149% Increase in Retail Crypto Investors
About 2.3 million Americans traded cryptocurrencies in 2020, a 149% increase from the previous year. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report, citing data from the IRS. In 2019, the report said, almost 928,000 taxpayers said they received, sold, sent, or otherwise acquired digital currency. The report also notes...
Brands Turn to Global Digital Currency Networks to Drive B2C Payout Innovation
As the need for faster, cheaper and efficient payouts increase, there is a huge demand from corporations needing to transfer value to end users and enable use cases ranging from loyalty, employee rewards, rebates, remittances and refunds. But according to Aron Alexander, CEO and founder at U.K.-based digital incentives platform...
Mobile Devices Move Passwordless Future to the Here and Now
Mobile devices, biometrics and identity tokenization are helping to make passwordless identity authentication a reality, Rodger Desai, chief executive officer of Prove Identity, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster. The payoffs are huge for consumers, Desai pointed out, since they won’t have to wrack their brains to remember passwords or write...
Tunisia holds Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup
Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
TRADE X Expands Online B2B Auto Marketplace to Ghana
Ontario-based international automotive trading platform TRADE X announced on Monday (Nov. 21) that it has expanded its business-to-business (B2B) online vehicle marketplace into Ghana. With the opening of an office in Accra and the launch of new trade routes for importing pre-owned vehicles from North America, Europe and other strategic...
ACI Worldwide Teams With NTT to Promote LatAm/EU eCommerce
Payments software provider ACI Worldwide and technology company NTT Data have joined forces to offer expanded eCommerce services to merchants in Latin America and Europe. The partnership — set to launch in Italy — will see NTT integrate ACI's Secure eCommerce offering into its technology portfolio, the companies said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 21).
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride
At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
Tigo Money and Visa Team on Digital Financial Services in LatAm
Digital wallet Tigo Money has partnered with Visa on a regional agreement that aims to expand access to digital financial services across Latin America. The agreement creates a new payment solution — the Tigo Money Visa Card — that is linked to the consumer’s Tigo Money wallet and allows them to use their digital money anywhere Visa is accepted, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 21) press release.
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
Featurespace Looks to Tackle $2T Money Laundering Wave
Anticipating a wave of fraud tied to a global recession in 2023, financial crime prevention firm Featurespace says it is building an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The British company says it has received funding from the U.K. and U.S....
FinTech Propel Holdings Expands Online Lending Platform to Canada
Propel Holdings, a FinTech that offers users access to credit in the United States, has entered the Canadian market with an online credit offering for underserved Canadian consumers. Fora Credit is now available in Alberta and Ontario and will be rolled out into additional provinces in the coming months, Propel...
Chipper Cash to Buy Zoona to Expand Cross-Border Payments in Africa
Pan-African cross-border payment app Chipper Cash reportedly intends to acquire Zambian FinTech Zoona Transactions International. The deal, subject to authorities’ approval, would bring to Chipper Cash new online services, a new agent network and entry to Zambia, TechCabal reported Friday (Nov. 18). In a Friday post on LinkedIn, Chipper...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Australia Mulls Regulating BNPL Like Credit Cards
As countries around the world look to regulate the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector, Australia is considering rules that would treat the industry the same way as loan products or credit cards. The country’s government is looking for input into three options that would place stricter guidelines on BNPL...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Factoring.io Debuts Invoice and AR Factoring Service
With small businesses increasingly strapped for cash, Wyoming-based invoice and accounts receivable factoring company Factoring.io launched this weekend with the aim of filling the “invoice financing gap.”. “Invoice factoring remains a popular form of alternative financing for small businesses in the United States,” the company said in a Saturday...
