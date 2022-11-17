Read full article on original website
Jersey City Planning Board Unanimously Approves Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan
The Jersey City Planning Board has approved the Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan, a project which would make changes to the street grid near Liberty State Park. With the support of a unanimous vote (9-0) from the board, the project is now underway, featuring a greenway bikeway alley from Grand Street near the Jersey City Medical Center towards the south end of Liberty State Park.
In battle between VPs, Ioffe is positioned to take to top spot on Jersey City Board of Education
In a showdown between two vice presidents to lead the Jersey City Board of Education, Natalia Ioffe has the votes needed to take the helm, sources say. Board Trustees Gina Verdibello and Ioffe want to replace Gerald Lyons, who did not run for reelection, as the school board’s president for the year 2023. While a vote won’t occur until January’s reorganization meeting, Ioffe is in the lead to secure the position with the five votes needed to run the nine-member elected body, multiple sources close to the school board said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Ex-N.J. Senate staffer admits working with Sean Caddle to defraud campaigns & PACs
Former New Jersey Senate staffer Tony Teixeira has pleaded guilty to working with Sean Caddle, who previously admitted to paying two hitmen to kill a Jersey City politico in 2014, to defraud campaigns and political action committees (PACs) out of $107,800. Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to an information...
Major vote counting issues on Election Day will push back N.J. municipal run-off elections
Election Day problems that delayed tabulating the vote in Mercer County will also mean a delay in several New Jersey municipal run-off elections, to give officials have enough time to prepare for those runoffs and print the ballots that will be needed. Under an executive order signed Friday by Acting...
Critic knocks Jersey City mayor for failing to keep ‘double-dippers’ out of his administration
A vocal critic of the Jersey City mayor is again asking him to fulfill a 14-year-old campaign promise of keeping “double-dippers” — people with multiple taxpayer-funded jobs — out of his administration. Esther Wintner, president of the local good-government group CivicJC and a former city council...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
therealdeal.com
Sam Zell discovers Jersey City rent control the hard way
If Sam Zell didn’t know Jersey City has rent control, he does now. Zell’s Equity Residential was compelled to roll back drastic rent increases proposed at a waterfront multifamily building after tenants realized they qualified for rent control, the Wall Street Journal reported. Rent increases for part of Portside Towers are now capped at 4 percent. Some residents had been facing 40 percent increases, which the landlord blamed on an algorithm.
New Jersey Globe
Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district
Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
insidernj.com
Former Political Staffer Admits Role in Scheme to Defraud Campaigns
A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS 501(c)(4) organizations, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Antonio...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Supreme Court remands North Bergen rape case over victim’s address disclosure
The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled to remand a North Bergen rape case to the lower court over whether of not the alleged victim should have to disclose her home address. The 46-page opinion, issued by Judge Jack M. Sabatino and joined by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, along with Justices Anne M. Patterson, Lee A. Solomon, Fabiana Pierre-Louis, Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, and Judge Clarkson S. Fisher, Jr., reviews the case of Oscar Ramirez.
Challenger Unseats Incumbent School Board Member
JACKSON – Voters had to decide between three candidates for only two spots on the Board of Education. Their decision saw a big victory for challenger Megan Gardella who picked up 10,903 votes representing 44.55% of the vote. She ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board last year but this time around she won.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation
A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
Bridge, tunnel toll hike likely in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tolls at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set to increase as part of the proposed budget for 2023. Prices for bridges and tunnels that go between New York and New Jersey would go up by $1 while AirTrain prices would rise […]
Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds
An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gov. Murphy paid $185K in N.J. property taxes in 2021. Here’s what else we found his in tax returns.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, paid about $185,000 in property taxes last year on their mansion on the Navesink River in Middletown, according to the couple’s most recent tax returns. That’s just one of the details that emerged as Murphy, a 65-year-old multimillionaire former...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Announces New Public Housing for First Time In 4 Decades
Photo Credit: Google Maps Mayor Fulop, Assemblyman Mukherji & JCHA Announce the Addition of Brand-New Public Housing in Jersey City for the First Time in 40 Years. Acquisition will Convert Bergen-Lafayette Building into 100% JCHA Affordable Units. Expanding Affordability with Latest Efforts to Add Quality Affordable Housing Opportunities for Low-income...
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
New Jersey Globe
Oliver signs executive order delaying local runoffs to December 13
With votes still being counted in Trenton local races thanks to an Election Day voting machine glitch in Mercer County, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order today pushing back the runoff date by a week, from December 6 to December 13. Oliver is serving as acting governor while...
