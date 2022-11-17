In a showdown between two vice presidents to lead the Jersey City Board of Education, Natalia Ioffe has the votes needed to take the helm, sources say. Board Trustees Gina Verdibello and Ioffe want to replace Gerald Lyons, who did not run for reelection, as the school board’s president for the year 2023. While a vote won’t occur until January’s reorganization meeting, Ioffe is in the lead to secure the position with the five votes needed to run the nine-member elected body, multiple sources close to the school board said.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO