Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Planning Board Unanimously Approves Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan

The Jersey City Planning Board has approved the Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan, a project which would make changes to the street grid near Liberty State Park. With the support of a unanimous vote (9-0) from the board, the project is now underway, featuring a greenway bikeway alley from Grand Street near the Jersey City Medical Center towards the south end of Liberty State Park.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

In battle between VPs, Ioffe is positioned to take to top spot on Jersey City Board of Education

In a showdown between two vice presidents to lead the Jersey City Board of Education, Natalia Ioffe has the votes needed to take the helm, sources say. Board Trustees Gina Verdibello and Ioffe want to replace Gerald Lyons, who did not run for reelection, as the school board’s president for the year 2023. While a vote won’t occur until January’s reorganization meeting, Ioffe is in the lead to secure the position with the five votes needed to run the nine-member elected body, multiple sources close to the school board said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Sam Zell discovers Jersey City rent control the hard way

If Sam Zell didn’t know Jersey City has rent control, he does now. Zell’s Equity Residential was compelled to roll back drastic rent increases proposed at a waterfront multifamily building after tenants realized they qualified for rent control, the Wall Street Journal reported. Rent increases for part of Portside Towers are now capped at 4 percent. Some residents had been facing 40 percent increases, which the landlord blamed on an algorithm.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district

Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
insidernj.com

Former Political Staffer Admits Role in Scheme to Defraud Campaigns

A Union County man who previously served as a staff member in the New Jersey Senate today admitted his role in a conspiracy to falsely inflate the invoices that a political consultant submitted to various campaigns, political action committees, and IRS 501(c)(4) organizations, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Antonio...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Supreme Court remands North Bergen rape case over victim’s address disclosure

The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled to remand a North Bergen rape case to the lower court over whether of not the alleged victim should have to disclose her home address. The 46-page opinion, issued by Judge Jack M. Sabatino and joined by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, along with Justices Anne M. Patterson, Lee A. Solomon, Fabiana Pierre-Louis, Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, and Judge Clarkson S. Fisher, Jr., reviews the case of Oscar Ramirez.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Challenger Unseats Incumbent School Board Member

JACKSON – Voters had to decide between three candidates for only two spots on the Board of Education. Their decision saw a big victory for challenger Megan Gardella who picked up 10,903 votes representing 44.55% of the vote. She ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board last year but this time around she won.
JACKSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation

A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Bridge, tunnel toll hike likely in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tolls at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set to increase as part of the proposed budget for 2023.  Prices for bridges and tunnels that go between New York and New Jersey would go up by $1 while AirTrain prices would rise […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds

An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.  George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Announces New Public Housing for First Time In 4 Decades

Photo Credit: Google Maps Mayor Fulop, Assemblyman Mukherji & JCHA Announce the Addition of Brand-New Public Housing in Jersey City for the First Time in 40 Years. Acquisition will Convert Bergen-Lafayette Building into 100% JCHA Affordable Units. Expanding Affordability with Latest Efforts to Add Quality Affordable Housing Opportunities for Low-income...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Oliver signs executive order delaying local runoffs to December 13

With votes still being counted in Trenton local races thanks to an Election Day voting machine glitch in Mercer County, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order today pushing back the runoff date by a week, from December 6 to December 13. Oliver is serving as acting governor while...
TRENTON, NJ

