Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Nebraska
After a 7-4 start, Iowa controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes took down Minnesota in Minneapolis and now return home to face off against Nebraska on Senior Day. The Hawkeyes have won both of their November games this season and the team has won 14...
Iowa Basketball Recruiting Notebook: The latest 2024 talk
---- - I've been able to confirm the report that Washington (DC) St. John's 2024 four-star forward Donnie Freeman is planning to make his decision in December. The Hawkeyes are one of the schools that have gotten an official visit from him this fall, while Texas is also in the mix for him, along with LSU.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes Enter the AP Poll
While a lot of attention has been on the remarkable turnaround for the Iowa Hawkeyes on the football field, the Iowa men’s basketball team has gotten off to a red hot start to the 2022 season. Iowa entered the year unranked, but has started the year 3-0. That run...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 100-64 win over Nebraska Omaha
Iowa basketball picked up a 100-64 victory over Nebraska-Omaha on Monday as the Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 on the young season. Here is what to like and what not to like from Iowa's win over the Mavericks. Are you an Iowa Hawkeyes fan? Looking for interesting VIP material about your...
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Stranger things continue to take place in Big 10 West division title chase
One month after sinking to a last-place tie, Iowa is poised to win the Big 10 West. Such is life in college football’s strangest division. The Hawkeyes, written off after being blown out 54-10 by Ohio State on Oct. 22 to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, control their destiny after pulling out a 13-10 victory at Minnesota despite possessing the ball for only 24 minutes.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes knocking on the door of Big Ten West title, SEC opponent in bowl game?
Iowa is one game away from winning the Big Ten West title. It's crazy to think that just a month ago, we were talking about the Hawkeyes on the verge of not being bowl eligible, and now Iowa sits at 7-4 with one more regular season game against Nebraska between it and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.
Iowa State Daily
‘How do you guard them?’: Iowa State has a dominant offensive showing over Columbia
Iowa State wasted no time taking down Columbia in a dominant showing Sunday morning. A high-powered offensive effort was led by the Cyclones’ near-unstoppable backcourt. The offense followed up its 88-point effort against Northern Iowa by putting up 99 points against the Lions. With the win, Iowa State moves to 4-0 this season headed into the Phil Knight Invitational.
What’s Bugging Andy? Men not following women’s example
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?” commentary, Andy still isn’t over Iowa and Iowa State no longer playing men’s basketball games at UNI and Drake. And Andy says women just proved he’s right.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
hawkeyesports.com
2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
weareiowa.com
Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
Cyclone Alert: 75% OFF ANNUAL VIP PROMO SALE
With National Signing Day approaching, basketball season heating up and transfer portal windows just around the corner, we are launching a 75% OFF ANNUAL VIP sale, all of this week! What can you get being a VIP??. Cyclone Alert VIP members are first to know what goes on behind the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KCRG.com
After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State records show the group trying to build a casino in Cedar Rapids started donating thousands of dollars to politicians around the final days of the 2022 midterm election. City leaders in Cedar Rapids were concerned about how other casino companies’ donations influenced legislation, which...
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0