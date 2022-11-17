Read full article on original website
College Football Rankings Week 13: Tennessee plummets, Notre Dame and USC rise
Many expected little movement in the college football rankings for Week 13 heading into Saturday. The best teams in college
How a loss saved Tua Tagovailoa’s career with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins’ loss in Week 17 of the 2021 season cost them a playoff spot, but it may have saved the future of the franchise and Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins were the hottest team in football. After getting off to an abysmal 1-7 start during the 2021...
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant raves about weekend visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his official visit to Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks will continue to be one of the teams to beat in this race. “I had a great trip,” Pleasant said. “I was there from Friday morning to Sunday and really enjoyed...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper
Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
247Sports
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On USC “There’s A Different Feeling About This One”
Marcus Freeman discussed the rivalry with USC as something special, especially this year, with it being the last game and lot on the line for both teams. Freeman was asked by Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister about Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley and the opportunities and challenges the Irish will have against them.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Texas
Kansas dropped to 6-5 on the season on Saturday evening with a 55-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns led wire to wire and controlled the game against the Jayhawks. It's KU's worst loss of the season by scoring margin and largest margin of defeat since KU lost to Oklahoma State 55-3 on October 30 of last year.
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit This Morning
The College GameDay crew flocked to Bozeman this morning ahead of a in-state rivalry between Montana and Montana State. ESPN's college football pregame show is making history for its coldest show on record. With temperatures well below freezing, the GameDay crew had to bundle up. Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit stole...
Jim Leonhard Takes Aim at the Transfer Portal
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard hopes players like C.J. Goetz, who paid his dues for 3-4 years before getting his shot, don't become a rare breed in college football.
247Sports
